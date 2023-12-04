Medical Probiotics Market Growing Rapidly and Expected to Reach USD 64.13 Billion to 2031 | Reveals InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Medical Probiotics Market - (By Ingredient Type (Bacteria (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Bacillus), Yeast, Spore Formers, and OthersBy Application: Probiotic Food & Beverages (Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Cereals, Baked Goods, and Fermented Meat Products), Probiotic Dietary Supplements, Probiotics for Women’s Health, Infant Formula, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Medical Probiotics Market is valued at US$ 39.32 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 64.13 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Probiotics are beneficial living bacteria that can alter the composition of one's gut microbiome for the better. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are two of the most frequent types of probiotic bacteria. Immunity, urogenital health, oral health, allergy symptoms, and respiratory function can all improve using probiotics for medical purposes. Stress, depression, and anxiety are only some of the mental health issues that are helped by these.

The rising demand for all-natural goods is a primary driver of the natural products industry. The market's growth is driven by rising consumer interest in preventative medicine and the beneficial effects of probiotic bacteria. The rising popularity of functional foods that, in addition to meeting nutritional needs, may also contribute to better health explains part of the rise in demand for probiotics. However, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) has planned several activities to spread the word, including printing books and fact sheets about functional foods and holding conferences. The rising prevalence of health concerns drives the expansion of the industry in emerging economies.





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2240





Recent Developments:

In Oct 2023, Nestlé released a novel combination of a probiotic strain and six different human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) in their latest infant nutrition product. This blend aims to provide comprehensive support for the growth and development of infants as they progress through different stages of life.

In July 2023, Danone's latest probiotic supplement, Almimama, was introduced in Spain. A clinical study revealed that the supplement helps bolster breastfeeding by diminishing the occurrence of mastitis. Danone has utilized its knowledge in breastmilk investigation and lactation to create Almimama.

Request for Sample Pages:

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Probiotics Market:

Probi AB

Abbott

Lonza

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Danone S.A.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

DowDuPont Inc.

Kerry Group plc.

BioGaia AB

DSM

Sun Genomics

Evonik

Probiotics International Limited (Protexin)

UAS Laboratories Llc.

Lallemand

Glac Biotech

Ab-Biotics

Winclove Probiotics

Sacco System

General Mills Inc.

ADM

Unique Biotech Ltd

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Suja Life, Llc

Biohm Health

Others





Need Specific Chapter from the Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2240







Medical Probiotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 39.32 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 64.13 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.76% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Ingredient Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for the medical probiotics market is fueled by plant-based dairy replacements in high demand due to the rise in the number of vegans and those who are lactose intolerant. Plant-based, lactose-free, and probiotic-rich foods are on the rise in the food industry, with products including almond milk kefir, coconut yoghurt, cashew cheese, and others. Also rising in popularity are non-dairy alternatives to dairy products, including probiotic chocolate, ice cream, and smoothies. Markets for both probiotics and plant-based alternatives are expected to grow.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is high cost, a shortage of competent individuals and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the medical probiotics market, such as the high cost of recruiting qualified individuals and the high cost of investing in R&D activities, laboratories, and research equipment. We research, develop, and manufacture our probiotic strains and products by global food rules.

The high production cost directly impacts the retail price of the goods. There are a variety of avenues via which probiotic products are promoted and sold. They come in a variety of packaging types. These elements all contribute to the high cost of the goods, discouraging consumers from purchasing and posing a problem for businesses in the market. In addition, the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 has led to increased interest in immune-supporting products, which is great news for the probiotics market. These factors have led to numerous new items to meet the growing demand for existing ones.

Regional Trends:

The North American medical probiotics market is anticipated to register a maximum market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders like diabetes and obesity, all of which bodes well for product sales in the region. Market expansion in North America is expected to be bolstered by prominent regional manufacturers over the projected period. Besides, Europe had a considerable share in the market because numerous corporations have recently begun investing in the pharmaceutical and food sectors in this area. Regional market expansion is also expected to benefit from rising consumer confidence, personal income, and living standards.





Curious about this latest version of the report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2240





Segmentation of Medical Probiotics Market-



By Ingredient Type

Bacteria Lactobacilli Bifidobacterium Streptococcus Bacillus

Yeast

Spore Formers

Others

By Application

Probiotic Food & Beverages Dairy Products Non-dairy Beverages Cereals Baked Goods Fermented Meat Products

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Probiotics for Women's Health

Infant Formula

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





Read Report Snapshot: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/medical-probiotics-market/2240





About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/