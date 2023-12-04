Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against LivePerson, Inc. (“LivePerson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPSN). The lawsuit alleges LivePerson made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures contained a material weakness; (ii) accordingly, LivePerson maintained deficient internal controls over its financial reporting; (iii) as a result, LivePerson’s Q3 2022 financial statements failed to disclose the suspension of WildHealth’s Medicare reimbursements in connection with the Program and the resulting negative impact on the Company’s future revenues; and (iv) accordingly, LivePerson had overstated the Company’s future financial position and/or prospects.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 30, 2024.

