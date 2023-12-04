Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market Size To Worth USD 3.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.8%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market Size is to grow from USD 2.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the projected period. The market is driven by the widespread use of polyurethane catalysts in a variety of end-use industries. The growing demand for near infrared absorbers is being driven by the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors.

A variety of chemical compounds that play an important role in catalyzing the production of polyurethane polymers are included in the global polyurethane catalyst market. Polyurethane is a versatile and widely used material that can be found in a variety of applications such as foams, coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Catalysts are chemical additives that accelerate chemical reactions, enabling efficient and controlled polymerization reactions in polyurethane synthesis. Polyurethane catalysts help polyols and isocyanates bond chemically, allowing them to be transformed into polyurethane polymers. Polyurethane catalysts are being driven by the growing demand for polyurethane-based products in industries such as construction, automotive, furniture, and textiles. Catalyst technology advancements aim to improve reaction efficiency, reduce emissions, and create polyurethane materials that are more durable and sustainable. The global polyurethane catalyst market is influenced by environmental regulations, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. However, the polyurethane industry is under increasing pressure to comply with environmental regulations and reduce VOC emissions. Catalyst formulations may need to be modified to meet these regulations, resulting in additional R&D costs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 140 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on" Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product type (Amine Catalysts, Organic Metal Catalysts, Others), By Functionality (Blowing Catalyst, Curing Catalyst, Foam Stabilizing Catalyst, Cross Linking Catalyst, Gelling Catalyst), By Application (Foam, Sealant & Adhesive, Coating, Elastomer), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The amine catalysts segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global polyurethane catalyst market during the forecast period.

By product type, the global polyurethane catalyst market is divided into amine catalysts, organic metal catalysts, and others. The amine catalysts segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global polyurethane catalyst market throughout the forecast period. Amine catalysts are a type of catalyst that is commonly used in the production of polyurethane materials. They play an important role in facilitating polymerization reactions between isocyanates and polyols, both of which are important components in the synthesis of polyurethane.

The gelling catalyst segment accounted for the largest share of the global polyurethane catalyst market in 2022.

The global polyurethane catalyst market is segmented by functionality into blowing catalyst, curing catalyst, foam stabilizing catalyst, cross linking catalyst, and gelling catalyst. In 2022, the gelling catalyst segment held the largest share of the global polyurethane catalyst market. Gelling catalysts aid in achieving the desired gel structure and viscosity during the early stages of the polymerization process. Gelling catalysts promote the formation of the gel phase during the polyurethane synthesis process.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global polyurethane catalyst market over the predicted timeframe.

North America has traditionally held an important portion of the global polyurethane catalyst market, which includes the United States and Canada. The region's developed economies, advanced manufacturing practices, and robust R&D capabilities all contribute to the adoption of efficient polyurethane catalysts.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global polyurethane catalyst market. Asia-Pacific is rapidly industrializing, urbanizing, and expanding economically. Polyurethane product demand has increased in industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging. As a result, the region's polyurethane catalyst market is rapidly expanding.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Major vendors in the Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Momentive, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., DOW, Tosoh Corporation, Carpenter Co., Mofan Polyurethane CO., LTD., UMICORE, and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, Dow and Avery Dennison have collaborated to create a new hotmelt label adhesive solution that is both innovative and sustainable.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market, By Product Type

Amine Catalysts

Organic Metal Catalysts

Others

Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market, By Functionality

Blowing Catalyst

Curing Catalyst

Foam Stabilizing Catalyst

Cross Linking Catalyst

Gelling Catalyst

Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market, By Application

Foam

Sealant & Adhesive

Coating

Elastomer

Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







