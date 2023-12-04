Swarm Intelligence Market projected to reach USD 352.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Swarm Intelligence Market , By Model (Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO), Ant Colony Optimization (ACO), Swarm-based Network and Others), Capability (Optimization, Clustering, Scheduling and Routing), Application (Robotics, Drones and Human Swarming), End-use (Transportation & Logistics, Robotics & Automation, Healthcare, Retail & e-Commerce and Others) and Region.

Global Swarm Intelligence Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 26.8 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 352.5 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 38.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Model, Capability, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Apium Swarm Robotics Continental AG Sample of Companies Covered ConvergentAI, Inc. Hydromea Robert Bosch GmbH

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Swarm Intelligence Market

175 - Market Data Tables

68 - List of Figures

232 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Swarm intelligence, a form of artificial intelligence, draws inspiration from the behavioral patterns of insects like ants, bees, and wasps. This technology enhances collective decision-making within human groups and contributes to event prediction. Essentially, it involves multiple individuals collaborating on a platform to achieve a shared objective on a large scale. In the realm of robotics and drones, swarm intelligence utilizes agents such as sonar, radar, and cameras to collect data and information. The demand for solutions to efficiently address significant data-related challenges has driven the expansion of the swarm intelligence market. This is further fueled by the increasing use of drones, powered by swarm intelligence, in the defense and military sectors. Swarm intelligence plays a crucial role in formulating practical strategies for tasks like target identification and engagement. Its application extends to financial intelligence, where algorithms analyze financial data and forecast market behavior based on collective intelligence. This not only aids in projecting market trends but also reduces risk by enabling investors to make more informed decisions. While factors like the growing demand for innovative solutions and technological advancements propel the growth of the swarm intelligence market, challenges arise from the complexity of implementing and designing swarm-based systems. Nevertheless, the market is expected to find lucrative opportunities in military and communications applications, contributing to its growth during the forecast period.

Major vendors in the global Swarm Intelligence market:

Apium Swarm Robotics

Continental AG

ConvergentAI, Inc.

Hydromea

Robert Bosch GmbH

Unanimous AI

Valutico

Growing need for efficient and creative solutions

In rapidly expanding environments, industries grapple with complex challenges on a regular basis, requiring a fresh approach to develop effective and efficient solutions. Traditional methods often prove inadequate in addressing these issues, creating a demand for cutting-edge alternatives like swarm intelligence. Various sectors, including robotics, AI, logistics, agriculture, and healthcare, are actively seeking ways to enhance their operations, decision-making processes, and overall efficiency. Swarm intelligence, inspired by the collective behavior of natural swarms such as ants and bees, offers a unique and powerful solution. By modeling decentralized decision-making and collaboration observed in these swarms, swarm intelligence enables the creation of collective intelligence that surpasses the capabilities of individual agents. The pursuit of improved yields, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced productivity in agriculture is a driving force behind the demand for efficient and innovative solutions. Swarm intelligence techniques, in conjunction with autonomous agents or drones equipped with sensors, facilitate real-time data collection on soil conditions, plant health, and insect infestations. The gathered data is then analyzed by swarm intelligence algorithms to optimize crop management, irrigation, and pesticide usage, leading to increased yields and reduced resource waste.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising demand for innovative solutions to complex problems

Rapid progress in AI, sensor tech, and computing power facilitates the evolution of advanced swarm intelligence algorithms and applications.

Rising Application of Real-time Artificial Intelligence Algorithm in Patent Recognition

Opportunities:

Developing new SI algorithms and applications

Integrating SI into existing products and services

Providing SI consulting and support services

Growing use in telecommunication and military applications

It finds extensive applications in military operations, such as search and rescue missions in disaster-stricken areas. Miniature drones equipped with cameras are programmed to collaborate as a unified unit to carry out intricate tasks, such as locating survivors in hazardous locations. Likewise, within the telecommunications sector, the transmission of each call involves multiple intermediate nodes, leading to congestion. Deploying digital ants to uncongested networks allows telecom center agents to redirect traffic, mitigating delays. Additionally, swarm intelligence is making inroads in HR and recruitment processes, providing organizations with a competitive edge by identifying and securing top talent ahead of competitors, thereby influencing wage levels. These factors are expected to propel the swarm intelligence market during the forecast period.

The market for Swarm Intelligence is dominated by North America.

In 2023, The North America region is anticipated to secure the predominant market share in revenue growth, with the United States and Canada leading the development of the swarm intelligence market. The escalating demand for automation and route analytics in the retail e-commerce sector is experiencing significant growth in the emerging economies of the US market dynamics. This surge is anticipated to propel the market at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The United States stands out as a key driver for the growth of swarm intelligence in North America, primarily due to the widespread adoption of swarm-based drones in military and defense services. Additionally, the integration of swarm intelligence systems with AI contributes to the early detection and diagnosis of critical areas, as well as the prediction and evaluation of outcomes in the North America region.

The Ant Colony Optimization Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The swarm intelligence market is categorized by models into ant colony optimization and particle swarm optimization. Ant colony optimization is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This optimization method is employed to address intricate optimization problems, particularly in solving routing challenges within telecommunication networks. The adaptability and efficiency of ant colony optimization make it suitable for dynamic applications and travel-related tasks. As of 2022, Ant Colony Optimization holds the largest market share, significantly contributing to the overall growth of the Swarm Intelligence Market.

