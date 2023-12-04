Global PTFE Fabric Market Size To Worth USD 1345.9 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 6.6%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PTFE Fabric Market Size To Grow from USD 790.3 Million in 2022 to USD 1345.9 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.

PTFE, a synthetic fluoropolymer, is coated or infused into a type of fabric called as PTFE fabric, or polytetrafluoroethylene fabric. Teflon, which is usually associated with non-stick cookware, is the brand name by which PTFE may be recognised to more people. PTFE fabric won't melt or degrade at high temperatures. Due to its quality, it can be utilised in heat-related applications such as conveyor belts in industrial ovens and release liners for baking. PTFE fabric is used in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, food processing, the automobile and aerospace sectors, construction, and more. Its non-stick, heat-resistant, and chemical-resistant properties make it vital in these industries. PTFE-coated fabrics are often used in the food industry for conveyor belts, baking sheets, and release liners due to their food-grade quality and non-stick characteristics.

COVID 19 Impact

In the early stages of the pandemic, many industries had global supply chain problems, including the supply of the raw materials required to produce PTFE fabrics. The availability and price of the products may be impacted by these manufacturing delays. Some industries, such as aerospace and automotive, saw a decrease in demand for PTFE fabrics as a result of the economic downturn and travel restrictions brought on by the epidemic. This decreasing demand may impede the growth of the PTFE fabric market in several sectors. On the other hand, it's probable that there was an increase in demand for specialised PTFE fabric applications in the production of medical and healthcare equipment, particularly for items like personal protective equipment (PPE), which witnessed increased demand.

Global PTFE Fabric Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact By Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, and PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric), By End-User (Food, Construction, Filtration), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Type Insights

Non woven fabric segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global PTFE Fabric market is segmented into PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, and PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric. Among these, the non-woven fabric segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. Nonwoven PTFE textiles are a well-liked option for industrial filtration applications due to their exceptional chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance, and non-stick properties. For industries like wastewater treatment, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, they produce filter media, cartridges, and bags. Nonwoven PTFE textiles are utilised in the production of food and beverages because they are non-stick and have food-grade properties. They are used in items like baking release sheets and food-grade conveyor belts, which are used in environments where cleanliness and non-contamination are essential. Nonwoven PTFE textiles are employed in the automotive sector for uses like gaskets and seals because of their chemical and heat resistance.

End User Insights

Food segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the end user, the global PTFE fabric market is segmented into Food, Construction, Filtration. Among these, the food segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Food safety is a top priority in the food industry. PTFE fabrics are preferred because they ensure that food products won't stick to surfaces and that the materials used won't contaminate the food because of their non-stick, non-toxic, and food-grade properties. In the food processing business, PTFE fabrics are used in a variety of equipment, including conveyor belts, frying sheets, and sealing tapes. Because of their resistance to heat, chemicals, and oils, they are essential for maintaining the cleanliness and efficiency of food processing lines. PTFE-coated textiles are utilised in a variety of products, including release films and heat-sealing tapes for food packaging. They ensure a strong seal while without sticking to the food inside the packaging.

Asia Pacific holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Among all other regions, Asia Pacific holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Particularly in the Asia-Pacific area, industrialization has been extremely rapid in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian states. This industrial growth has increased the need for PTFE textiles, which are currently used in many different industrial applications. One of the world's biggest automotive marketplaces is found in Asia-Pacific. Due to their resilience to chemicals and heat, PTFE fabrics are utilised in seals, gaskets, and other components. Chemical companies in the area employ PTFE fabrics because they are resistant to corrosive chemicals for applications including chemical-resistant linings, seals, and gaskets.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. PTFE fabrics are widely employed in numerous industrial applications in North America. PTFE-coated fabrics are utilised for conveyor belts, seals, gaskets, and other components in a range of industries, including manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, and automotive, due to their heat resistance and chemical resistance. In North America, both the aerospace and automotive industries are booming. These industries use PTFE fabrics because they can withstand challenging conditions, provide low friction surfaces, and follow stringent regulatory requirements.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Some of the Companies Covered: Fiberflon, Taconic, Birdair, Fothergill Group, W.F. Lake Corp, Daikin Industries, Chukoh Chemical Industries, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Others

Recent Market Developments

As of May 2019, India had approved about 296 approved cold chain projects for the food processing sector, leading to an increase in the use of PTFE textiles.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global PTFE Fabric Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

PTFE Fabric Market, Type Analysis

PTFE Coated Fabric

Nonwoven Fabric

PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric

PTFE Fabric Market, End Use Analysis

Food

Construction

Filtration

PTFE Fabric Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



