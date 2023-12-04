Beauty and Personal Care Product Market Soaring US$ 9,95,103.4 Million Landscape with a 6.20% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beauty and personal care product market is anticipated to be worth US$ 5,45,284.4 million in 2024. The market is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 9,95,103.4 million by 2034. The sales of beauty and personal care product is likely to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.20% from 2024 to 2034. The beauty and personal care product industry is propelled by a multitude of drivers, with consumer awareness and education in the spotlight.



The rise of social media and online platforms has transformed the beauty industry, empowering consumers with information on ingredients, formulations, and reviews. The growing emphasis on health and wellness has fueled demand for products promoting natural and sustainable attributes. Continuous innovation, ranging from advanced skincare technologies to personalized beauty solutions, serves as a driving force, keeping the industry dynamic and responsive to evolving preferences.

Request Sample Report: Empower Your Market Understanding with Invaluable Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18518

The surge in product consumption results in increased packaging waste, prompting the need for sustainable practices. Regulatory complexities and the scrutiny of certain ingredients pose hurdles for manufacturers in terms of compliance and formulation. Moreover, economic fluctuations and consumer sensitivity to pricing impact purchasing decisions, influencing market dynamics and posing challenges for sustained growth.

The global expansion of online platforms provides brands with direct access to consumers, fostering personalized engagement and targeted marketing. The rising trend of inclusivity offers opportunities for brands to diversify their product ranges, catering to a broader spectrum of skin tones, hair types, and cultural preferences.

The industry is currently witnessing a surge in clean beauty, with consumers prioritizing transparency in ingredient sourcing and formulation. Brands are responding with simplified product compositions and a focus on natural, minimalistic ingredients. Moreover, there is a notable shift towards gender-neutral beauty, challenging traditional norms and expanding product lines to cater to diverse gender identities.

Sustainable packaging innovations, such as refillable and compostable options, are gaining traction, reflecting a broader commitment to environmental responsibility in the beauty sector. The integration of technology, including augmented reality for virtual try-ons and personalized beauty apps, is also reshaping the consumer experience and influencing purchasing decisions.

"The growing demand for natural, organic, and cruelty-free products opens doors for companies to tap into the green beauty market and meet evolving consumer expectations."- Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Beauty and Personal Care Product Market

With a commanding 32.60% market share in 2024, skin care products lead the beauty and personal care product industry.

market share in 2024, skin care products lead the beauty and personal care product industry. Specialty stores are anticipated to capture a notable 32.50% share in 2024.

share in 2024. The United States beauty and personal care product industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.60% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The beauty and personal care product industry in Germany is likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The beauty and personal care product industry in China is projected to record a CAGR of 7.60% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The beauty and personal care product market in India is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The beauty and personal care product industry in Australia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2034.



Request the Full Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18518

Competitive Landscape of the Beauty and Personal Care Product Market

The beauty and personal care product market encompasses a wide range of products, including skincare, haircare, cosmetics, fragrances, and oral care products. This highly competitive industry features a diverse array of players, from multinational corporations to small niche brands.

Leading players in the beauty and personal care product market.

L'Oréal S.A.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Company, Limited

Coty Inc.

Natura & Co Holding S.A.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

AmorePacific Corporation

Louis Vuitton S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

The players in the industry also face challenges such as rising costs, regulatory scrutiny, counterfeit products, changing consumer preferences, and the rise of direct-to-consumer brands. Despite these challenges, the beauty and personal care product industry presents promising opportunities, including growing demand for natural and organic products, emerging markets, the rise of eCommerce, personalized products and services, and sustainability initiatives.

Recent Developments in the Beauty and Personal Care Product Market

Coty acquired a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty brand KKW for US$ 200 million, expanding its portfolio of celebrity-backed brands.

Unilever launched a new brand called Skinsei, which uses a diagnostic quiz and a proprietary algorithm to create customized skincare regimens for consumers.

Procter & Gamble introduced a new razor brand called Joy, which targets young female consumers with colorful designs, affordable prices, and a subscription model.



Get Instant Access to Our Detailed Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18518

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of the Consumer Product Domain:

The baby personal care products market demand is projected to be valued at US$ 88.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 167.9 billion by 2033. The sales of baby personal care products are expected to capture a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The baby personal care market growth is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the baby personal care market is estimated at US$ 6.08 Billion in 2023 and is likely to cross US$ 8.71 Billion by the end of 2033. Share of baby personal care market in its parent market (personal care market is 20% to 25%).

The professional hair care products market share is set to flourish its space in the market with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market holds a value of US$ 23.06 Billion in 2022, while it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 35.47 Billion.

The global car care products market size is anticipated to register striking growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 52.01 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to hit a valuation of US$ 88.01 billion by 2033. The market is predicted to showcase a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033

The demand in the herbal beauty products market analysis is anticipated to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market for herbal beauty products may reach US$ 73.0 billion in 2023. The target market nearly holds a 5.9% share in the overall beauty products industry.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube