Greenhouse Climate Control Systems Market Cooling System Segment Witnessed Growth At A Rapid Rate - Here's Why

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Greenhouse Climate Control Systems Market - (By Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, and Other Types), By Control System Type (Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, Environmental Control Systems, and Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Greenhouse Climate Control Systems Market is expected to raise with a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Greenhouse climate control systems are essential for maintaining optimal crop growth conditions year-round. These systems regulate temperature, humidity, light, and carbon dioxide levels to create a microclimate conducive to plant growth. The increasing demand for year-round crop cultivation is a key driver for adopting greenhouse climate control systems. Conventional outdoor farming is constrained to specific seasons in challenging climates, like extreme cold, heat, or arid conditions.

Additionally, the market expansion is further limited by the high cost of maintaining active heat systems, LED installations, regulated environments, and environmental controls. Real estate developers have been purchasing farmland more frequently in order to build suburbs and satisfy the growing demand for homes. This has led to a desire for contemporary agricultural growing methods like hydroponics and aquaponics. The target market can develop even more thanks to these growing methods, which can be used in controlled surroundings and do not require arable land.







Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Netafim completed the acquisition of Gakon Horticultural Projects, a Dutch company specializing in greenhouse construction. This acquisition will enable Netafim to fulfil the growing need for domestic food production in diverse environmental conditions.

In April 2020, DENSO Corporation disclosed its investment in Certhon with the shared objective of jointly creating and delivering greenhouse solutions. This investment is geared towards leveraging the combined expertise of both companies to pioneer innovative horticultural solutions.

List of Prominent Players in the Greenhouse Climate Control Systems Market:



Netafim,

Climate Control Systems Inc.

Dalsem, Priva Holding B.V

Ridder Grou

Enerdes (Reinderscorp)

DENSO CORPORATION

Nutricontro

Munters, SPAGNOL srl

Agricontrol

Richel Group

Argus Control Systems Limited

DryGair Energies LTD

AP Holland

Priva BV

ThermoElectric Cooling America Corporation,

Others,





Greenhouse Climate Control Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 9.31% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, Control System Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth in this sector can be primarily attributed to several significant factors. Urbanization is occurring at a swift pace, which is expediting the adoption of modern farming methods. Concurrently, the global population is on the rise, resulting in a heightened demand for food production. Furthermore, the diminishing availability of arable land on a worldwide scale is prompting a shift towards indoor agricultural methods, including the use of greenhouses. Additionally, government interventions such as export subsidies, tariffs, import levies, and other measures further boost market expansion.

Challenges:

The initial cost of setting up greenhouse climate control systems, including heating, cooling, and automation equipment, can be substantial, posing a financial barrier for many potential users. Rising advanced climate control systems can be technically challenging, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise, which might be a constraint for some farmers. Smaller-scale or rural growers may need help accessing and affording advanced greenhouse climate control technology, limiting their adoption. Transitioning from traditional farming methods to advanced greenhouse systems can require a learning curve and adaptation, which some farmers may find challenging.

Regional Trends:

The North American greenhouse climate control systems market is poised to secure a significant market share. The surge in the population of America, combined with diminishing land availability for traditional farming, is a key element driving the increased adoption of greenhouse farming in the region. Meeting the agricultural demands of this expanding population may prove challenging with conventional farming methods, necessitating a shift toward technology-driven agriculture.

Simultaneously, Europe holds a substantial market share. The greenhouse industry is expected to grow robust due to the escalating global population and the imperative to ensure food security by adopting advanced, high-yield farming techniques. Furthermore, several emerging nations are increasingly embracing greenhouse farming practices to bolster their agricultural sectors. This shift is driven by the prospect of achieving superior crop yields compared to traditional farming methods.





Segmentation of Greenhouse Climate Control Systems Market-

By Type

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Other

By Control System Type

Heating Systems

Cooling Systems

Environmental Control Systems

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





