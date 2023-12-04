Progressive Announces Dividend Information and 2024 Annual Meeting Record Date

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 1, 2023, the Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) declared an annual common share dividend, in the amount of $0.75 per share, and a quarterly common share dividend, in the amount of $0.10 per share.



Both the annual and quarterly dividends are payable January 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2024 (ex-dividend date of January 18, 2024). The annual dividend amount for 2023 was determined by the Board based on our capital position, existing capital resources, and expected current and future capital needs. The Board is expected to continue to declare quarterly dividends for 2024.

The Board also set the close of business on March 15, 2024, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, Progressive’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on May 10, 2024.

