December 4th, 2023
Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 30 November 2023
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”
ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of gross voting rights
|Total number of net voting rights1
|30/11/2023
|98,960,602
|163,901,971
|163,587,501
1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.
Attachment