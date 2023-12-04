Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for December 2023

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for December 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for December is approximately 4% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $7.94 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 18.812 1.904 20.716
Commercial 18.548 2.138 20.686
Industrial 18.072 1.692 19.764
Farm 18.505 2.024 20.529
Irrigation 17.767 0.000 17.767
Oil & Gas 17.990 2.282 20.272
Lighting 15.790 1.289 17.079
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 18.505 2.040

  		20.545
Borradaile REA 18.505 2.784

  		21.289
Braes REA 18.505 2.127 20.632
Claysmore REA 18.505 2.689 21.194
Devonia REA 18.505 2.379 20.884
Heart River REA 18.505 1.475 19.98
Kneehill REA 18.505 2.128 20.633
Mackenzie REA 18.505 1.759 20.264
Myrnam REA 18.505 1.472 19.977
Zawale REA 18.505 1.337 19.842 

 

            











    

        

        
