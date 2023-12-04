Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for December 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for December 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for December is approximately 4% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $7.94 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.