A&E industry leaders launch growth platform, Acquire Teeple Architects

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluwatr is on a mission to help architectural and engineering (A&E) firms thrive in an industry on the brink of historic change. The new company has begun to make an impact by acquiring a majority interest in multi-award winner Teeple Architects. Following Bluwatr’s co-partnership model, Teeple retains a significant equity stake, facilitating the evolution of employees into shareholders.

“We chose to partner with Bluwatr because of their commitment to amplifying talent, operational excellence, and harnessing technology to propel us into the future,” said Steve Teeple, founder of Teeple Architects. “The partnership will expand our studio, so we can continue to create uplifting architecture and a vibrant public realm, as well as ensure that architecture continues to help shape a culture that is exploratory, imaginative, and uplifting.”

Bluwatr offers a unique growth platform that blends a pre-investment strategy program called Bluprint and co-partnership investments designed to foster a new generation of tech-driven design firms that are adaptive and innovative. The company’s genesis is interwoven with the journey of its three co-founders–Todd Hoisington, Ari Bose, and Scott Stewart. As then CEO of IBI Group, Stewart led the company’s decade-long growth and transformation into a leading A&E brand.

“Bluwatr offers A&E firms more sustainable, fulfilling options,” explained Ari Bose, Bluwatr co-founder and Chief Growth Officer. “First, we are architects and engineers who know the business and marketplace of A&E firms. Second, we work with firm leadership on making technological and operational shifts across the business that are creative and innovative and that lead to more creativity and innovation. Third, we use flexible ownership mechanisms to engage and reward the key contributors within the practice.”

“Many A&E firm owners who want to grow the business, transition ownership, or expand technological depth face challenging obstacles,” said Todd Hoisington, Bluwatr co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “They can be acquired and absorbed into a larger firm and lose their identity or by a private equity firm that fails to recognize the intrinsic value of the firm. Both options undermine the culture and legacy of the firm or control over its direction.”

Seed-funded by its co-founders, the company has secured additional financial backing from a group of investors to support Bluwatr’s initial plan of $100M of acquisitions. With a track record of propelling the built environment into the future, the company’s leaders and their new partners are now focused on propelling AE firms towards a more profitable, sustainable future.

About Bluwatr:

Bluwatr is a strategic growth platform for architecture and engineering firms seeking technology transformation and meaningful ownership transition opportunities. The firm invests in high-potential A&E companies and technology innovations that shape the future of design. Visit www.bluwatr.io to learn more.

About Teeple Architects:

Teeple Architects is an award-winning design firm with studios in Toronto and Vancouver. Founded in 1989, Teeple specializes in academic, residential, and community projects across Canada, and is recognized for its design excellence and sustainability with numerous awards including six of Canada’s most prestigious Governor General’s Medals for Architecture. Visit www.teeplearch.com/ to learn more.