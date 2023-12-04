Peapod Digital Labs Earns High Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, the e-commerce engine of the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, has earned a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The company earned a score of 90 out of 100.



“It’s an honor to once again be included on this index,” said Glenn Henry, Head of Human Resources and Communications for Peapod Digital Labs. “We also acknowledge that there’s always work to be done. True inclusivity is an ongoing journey, and we remain dedicated to continuously improving our policies, practices, and culture to ensure that every PDL employee feels valued and supported. This recognition is not the finish line; it’s a reminder of the progress we've made and the work that lies ahead to create an even more inclusive and equitable workplace for all.”

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year, the Human Rights Organization revised its criteria and benchmarks to meet the evolving needs of the community’s members and their families.

“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality. “The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families.”

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants—and a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe.



The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei .

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and eCommerce engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for each U.S. brand, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and eCommerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com .

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.