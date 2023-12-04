Mike Tyson launches new line of gold and silver collectibles with Celebrity Mint

HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxing legend and pop-culture icon Mike Tyson has joined forces with Houston’s Celebrity Mint to launch a limited edition series of gold and silver collectibles, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Crafted from .9999 gold and .999 silver, the pioneering legal tender trading coins are now available on CelebrityMint.com and eBay. Thousands of viewers tuned in to eBay Live as Iron Mike joined Celebrity Mint to unveil his exclusive line of products.

“This is legendary,” Tyson said on the eBay Live broadcast. “This is humbling me. I’m very proud of this... This is the baddest coin on the planet.”

Tyson’s Celebrity Mint collectibles include:

Iron Mike Signature Series Coins , including 1,499 2 oz. silver and 491 5 oz. silver coins. Each item is autographed by Tyson and certified by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

, including 1,499 2 oz. silver and 491 5 oz. silver coins. Each item is autographed by Tyson and certified by (PCGS). 0.5 Gram Gold Legends Series cards, authenticated and certified by Numismatic Guaranty Co. (NGC) through its coin grading arm NGCX . Only 1,000 were made, including 100 chase cards with a vibrant green colorway.

cards, authenticated and certified by through its coin grading arm . Only 1,000 were made, including 100 chase cards with a vibrant green colorway. 2 oz. Silver Chibi Coins and 24k Gilded 2 oz. Silver Chibi Coins, graded by PCGS Proof Ultra Cam 69 or 70. Only 500 were made, including 50 of the 24k Gilded Silver.

“We are unveiling the ultimate sports collectible piece,” Celebrity Mint co-founder Kenny Duncan Jr. said. “When we founded Celebrity Mint, we wanted to work with icons – the best of the best. It is an honor and pleasure to work with Iron Mike to create these new collectibles that celebrate his legendary career.”

Celebrity Mint – founded by the Duncan Group of Houston’s U.S. Coins and Jewelry – is fusing the timeless thrill of sports memorabilia collecting with the prestige of coin collecting to invite a new generation of collectors into the fold.

The worlds of sports memorabilia and rare coins collided in October as Celebrity Mint debuted its first ever legal tender trading coins with wrestling icon Ric Flair at New York Comic Con. Upcoming launches for its inaugural Legends Series will include Floyd Mayweather, all-time baseball hit leader Pete Rose and more to be announced soon.

ABOUT CELEBRITY MINT

Founded in 2023 by the Duncan Group – led by brothers Kenny Duncan Jr. and Matt Duncan – of Houston’s industry-leading U.S Coins and Jewelry, Celebrity Mint is where the worlds of coin collecting and sports memorabilia collide. This innovative brand is pioneering a new era in collectibles by introducing the first legal tender trading coins – precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards. Celebrity Mint’s mission is to revolutionize the collectible market, uniting sports legends and iconic celebrities with the allure of precious metals. For more information, follow visit https://www.celebritymint.com/ .

ABOUT U.S. COINS AND JEWELRY

Since 1985, family-owned U.S. Coins has been Houston’s leader for rare gold and silver coins, gold and silver bullion, fine diamonds and jewelry, Swiss watches, and sought-after sports collectibles. U.S. Coins and Jewelry, located at 8435 Katy Freeway in Houston, has a reputation built on solid, multigenerational relationships with its clients based on four core principles: honesty, integrity, value and trust. For nearly 40 years, it has provided an educational and welcoming environment where business is conducted fairly with expert care and attention. USCJ’s renowned appraisal staff are regarded nationally as a leading authority that clients can count on. For more information, visit https://uscoinsandjewelry.com/ .

