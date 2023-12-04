Jill Goodwin Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2023 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Goodwin has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Healthcare category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Livestream.

More than 1,600 entries were considered in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Jill Goodwin was honored with the Silver Stevie Award for Most Innovative Woman of the Year category in healthcare.

As an entrepreneur and business owner in the health and fitness industry for over 25 years with a degree from the University of California, Irvine in social ecology with an emphasis in psychology, Jill Goodwin has decades of experience building successful cultures and award-winning teams. Goodwin is passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience. She joined Axis Research & Technologies in 2015 and has focused on building a team that is passionate about what they do, creating new growth opportunities and helping the company expand nationwide.

Jill has successfully aided with the expansion of Axis into new, ultramodern lab facilities, introducing the bioskills company to audiences in Columbia, Maryland and Chattanooga and Nashville, Tennessee, in addition to its headquarters in Irvine, CA. Through Goodwin’s leadership, Axis’ engaged, highly trained and motivated team anticipates the needs of the top healthcare brand clients that rely on Axis’ pre-clinical training research and technology lab facilities.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

About AXIS

The premier bioskills training and cadaver lab supporting medical device research and training, Axis Research & Technologies supports professionals in healthcare innovation by providing world-class facilities, medical equipment, tissue sourcing, and audio-visual services for surgeons, medical professionals, and medical device companies for research and development, to practice surgical techniques, develop and perfect medical devices and provide education to audiences worldwide. Axis offers the most advanced global broadcasting and hi-tech A/V capabilities in Irvine, Calif., Columbia, Md., Nashville, Tenn. and Chattanooga, Tenn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

