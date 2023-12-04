Gaia Appoints James Colquhoun as CEO and Launches New AI Powered Search

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, today announced that it has appointed James Colquhoun as Chief Executive Officer.



In his new role, Colquhoun will be responsible for overseeing Gaia’s growth and day-to-day operations, reporting to founder Jirka Rysavy in his role of executive chairman. Colquhoun will be leveraging his marketing skills and leadership abilities to help Gaia provide unique conscious content to its passionate member base.

Colquhoun has served as Gaia’s Chief Operating Officer since June 2023. He founded and served as FMTV’s Chief Executive Officer until FMTV was acquired by Gaia in June 2019. Since 2020 he has also served as a member of Gaia’s board of directors.

“We had a very good experience with the FMTV transition and James’ participation with Gaia so far,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s founder and chairman. “I had an eye on him since the FMTV acquisition and I’m thankful for James’ willingness to relocate from Australia to join us full time. He brings strong digital marketing and brand building skills and I’m looking forward to working with him in his new expanded role.”

“I’m honored to lead Gaia through its next phase of growth,” said Colquhoun. “We have an incredibly talented team fully committed to our mission of creating a transformational network that enlightens, empowers, and connects our community through unique conscious content. I look forward to partnering with Jirka, our board and the entire Gaia family on this journey.”

Gaia is also announcing the launch of a new AI powered search engine, trained on categorical metadata and transcripts, unlocking the power of the world’s largest transformational conscious media library of over 10,000 titles in English, Spanish, French and German.

Members can now enter natural language queries related to their transformational interests and quickly uncover the most relevant films, series episodes, yoga classes, or documentary content to stream. As Gaia’s AI technology continues learning users’ preferences, it delivers increasingly tailored recommendations over time. This continues the brand’s focus on establishing itself as the world’s leading player in the conscious and transformative media space.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

