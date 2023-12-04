XTC Token's Exclusive Private Sale – Unlocking the Future of Online Gaming and DeFi" Token Private Sale

Calgary, Canada, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTC , a trailblazer in the convergence of online gambling and decentralized exchange platforms, proudly announces the initiation of its private sale-ICO for the $XTC token. Launching on December 5, 2023, across prominent launchpads, the public sale marks a significant milestone in XTC's journey towards redefining the online gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

The XTC Experience: XTC goes beyond the conventional online casino or decentralized exchange platform, offering users a dynamic ecosystem that seamlessly integrates social interaction, gambling, and decentralized exchange (DEX). The unique daily yield system sets XTC apart, allowing users to reap rewards based on the performance of the XTC Casino. As the casino flourishes, users stand to witness their earnings grow.

Emphasizing responsible gambling, XTC encourages users to stay within their means and comply with legal gambling age regulations in their jurisdiction. The platform is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment, with periodic updates to terms and conditions for fairness and security.

XTC Market Value: Positioned to tap into the substantial $59.2 billion global online betting sector, XTC Casino anticipates remarkable growth. With a vast user base and the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies, XTC aligns with the projections of the global online gambling market reaching $145.6 billion by 2030, positioning itself as a player in one of the world's fastest-growing industries.

Holding XTC: XTC token holders are more than just players; they are integral members of the community. Holding XTC provides access to an engaging social platform, offering preferred casino games while connecting with like-minded individuals. The daily yield system enhances the XTC experience, allowing users to earn rewards based on the casino's performance.

Choosing XTC means participating in a vision where the online gambling industry evolves into a more transparent, secure, and community-driven space.

Why Choose XTC?

Decentralized: Easy token acquisition with just a few clicks, cultivating an additional source of income.

High Returns: Impressive Returns on Investment (ROI), an attractive choice for those seeking financial gains.

No Lock-up Period: Flexibility to choose preferred yield options with no mandatory lock-up period.

Why Now? In the current economic landscape of increasing inflation and market volatility, diversifying assets, including cryptocurrencies, can mitigate challenges. XTC presents an opportunity to safeguard and grow wealth in uncertain times.

XTC Ecosystem: Designed to thrive amid economic uncertainty, the XTC Ecosystem provides a decentralized platform to acquire XTC tokens and enjoy daily yields—a haven for wealth preservation and growth.

Advantages of XTC:

Limited Token Supply: Scarcity adds value to the 100 million XTC tokens.

Team Token: Locked for 1 year

Token Contract: Audited by SolidProof -Germany based company

Revenue Sharing: XTC token holders benefit from a portion of the platform's revenue.

Provably Fair System: Casino games operate on a "provably fair system," allowing players to verify the fairness of their spins.

Cash Back: Hold at least 1000 XTC tokens to get cash back in USDT

Automatic & Manual Burn: Tokens are burned automatically, reducing the total supply. Manual burns may occur as market conditions dictate.

ICO Presale Stages Dec 5-Dec 13, 2023:

Stage 1 (First 48 Hours): Token Price: 16,000 XTC per BNB

Limited Time Offer: Secure your stake with the initial stage offering maximum XTC tokens at an unbeatable rate! Act fast and be part of the groundbreaking revolution.

Stage 2 (Next 48 Hours):

Token Price : 10,000 XTC per BNB

: 10,000 XTC per BNB Opportunity Strikes Again: As the clock ticks, seize the opportunity to obtain XTC tokens at a reduced rate. The momentum is building—join the movement!

Stage 3 (48 Hours):

Token Price : 6,666 XTC per BNB

: 6,666 XTC per BNB The Power of Threes: In this stage, the magic number is 6,666 XTC per BNB. A perfect balance of value and opportunity. Don't miss out—your gateway to the future awaits!

Stage 4 (Final 48 Hours):

Token Price : 5,000 XTC per BNB

: 5,000 XTC per BNB Grand Finale: The countdown begins for the grand finale! Secure your XTC tokens at the lowest rate of 5,000 XTC per BNB. It's now or never—position yourself for unparalleled growth.

XTC Roadmap: Key milestones, from private sales and crypto gambling games to partnerships and protocol development, mark XTC's journey. The platform evolves to meet community requirements and the dynamic landscape of online gambling and DEX industries.

Join the XTC Community: XTC is not merely building a platform; it's cultivating a community. Join XTC to be part of the future of online gambling and decentralized exchange, where the world redefines the gaming and finance experience.

About XTC Exchange

At XTC, the team believes in redefining the landscape‎‎‎ of online gambling and decentralized‎‎ exchange platforms. Their journey began‎‎‎ with a shared vision, determined‎‎ by a passion for innovation‎‎‎ and a commitment to creating‎‎ a unique and rewarding experience‎‎‎ for users worldwide.

