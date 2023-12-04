NEW LAW IN NEW YORK, CHAMPIONED BY THE TEXTURE EDUCATION COLLECTIVE, MANDATES INCLUSIVE HAIR EDUCATION

New York, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 17th, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation sponsored by New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey (D-36) and New York State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages (D-22), requiring Cosmetology State Board licensing to include training, education and testing on all hair types and textures. This monumental moment for inclusive beauty in New York has been championed by The Professional Beauty Association (PBA), in conjunction with its Texture Education Collective (TEC), founded by Aveda, DevaCurl, L’Oreal USA and Neill.

This success is a result of TEC’s collective efforts to build upon an existing 2017 law spearheaded by New York State Assemblyman Gary Pretlow (D-79) which mandates New York to appoint a professional hairstylist onto the NYS Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee to advise the State on matters concerning curriculum inclusive of the maintenance of all hair types and textures. The new law demonstrates the importance of having a professional hairstylist on the Advisory Committee and will help to ensure that hair education is systemically more inclusive in the State of New York.

“This is a huge step in advancing hair inclusivity in the State of New York. As a result of this law, stylists will now receive comprehensive, inclusive hair education that will help to foster safe and positive experiences for all customers to feel welcomed, valued, understood, and seen when receiving hair services. We greatly appreciate Governor Hochul, Senator Bailey, Assemblywoman Solages and Assemblyman Pretlow for their dedication to close this much needed education gap. We look forward to bringing this important progress to other states soon.” – Myra Reddy, Government Affairs Director, Professional Beauty Association

“Hair is deeply personal. As a proud husband to my wife and father of two young girls, I want them to feel confident and beautiful when it comes to their uniquely textured hair – and in all the ways it is inextricably linked to our well-being, personal identity, and how we show up in the world. Individuals with hair of all textures deserve to feel welcomed, understood, and safe when they seek out hair care services. The current standards in the cosmetology industry often do not adequately prepare professionals to work with diverse hair textures. This knowledge gap disproportionately impacts women and girls of color with textured and diverse hair who face challenges in seeking out services that meet their needs. My bill, S6528 seeks to change this by empowering cosmetologists to work with all hair textures and requiring that education and testing for cosmetologists or natural hair stylists includes the provision of services to individuals with all hair types and textures. This is an important step towards greater access and inclusion – we would not be here without the efforts of all of the professionals and the industry leaders whose dedicated work and advocacy has helped elevate the standards of education and care for individuals with all hair textures. I also want to thank Assemblymember Michaelle Solages for carrying this legislation in the Assembly, Governor Kathy Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, and my colleagues in both houses for their support.” – Senator Jamaal Bailey (D-36)

"As a woman with textured hair, this achievement holds a special significance for me. It's a victory for diversity, inclusion, and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their hair type, receives the attention and expertise they deserve in the salon. I am proud to have played a part in making the cosmetology field more representative and empowering for individuals with diverse hair textures. I thank Governor Hochul and Senator Bailey, PBA and TEC for work on this transformative step forward for the cosmetology industry.” – New York State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages (D-22)

“New York is a melting pot filled with diversity and inclusive culture which is appreciated throughout the world – it’s our duty as policymakers to protect that. I’m proud that my 2017 law is a part of the growing foundation in strengthening our states standards in making everyone feel nothing short of valued and empowered. Congratulations to Governor Hochul, Senator Bailey, Assemblywoman Solages, PBA and TEC for making this foundation that much stronger.” – New York State Assemblyman Gary Pretlow (D-89)

On December 1, 2023, Allure published an article detailing the new law and highlighting the potential the bill has to lead the state to a better, more inclusive future.

To sign a petition advocating for textured hair to be included in cosmetology testing standards, and for more information on how to become supporting member of the TEC visit probeauty.org .

About The Professional Beauty Association

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry and is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation. PBA also provides curated resources to empower members, including education, business tools and resources, curated healthcare and insurance options, exclusive events, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information on membership, please visit: www.probeauty.org/join .

About The Texture Education Collective

The Texture Education Collective (TEC) was formed by an alliance of professional hair industry leaders with a shared goal of encouraging cosmetology state board licensing requirements and curriculums nationwide to be inclusive of all hair types and textures. One of the primary objectives of the TEC is to encourage states to adopt textured hair education as part of their curriculum and state board exams. The goal is to empower cosmetologists and stylists with the confidence to consult and work with clients who have textured hair, while maintaining the styling performance, health and safety standards they learn in their cosmetology programs.

Founding members of the Texture Education Collective include Aveda, DevaCurl™, L’Oréal USA, and Neill. Supporting partners include Avalon, BBR, Bumble and bumble, Evie Johnson, L’ANZA, Living Proof, Milady, Sam Villa and Texture vs. Race.







