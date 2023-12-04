Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade – primary insiders

Primary insiders in Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Company") have on 4 December 2023 acquired shares in Grieg Seafood ASA in connection with the Company's share saving program (the "Program"), cf. separate stock exchange filing. The shares have been traded directly from the company.

Andreas Kvame, Atle Harald Sandtorv, Erik Holvik and Kevin Ruben have all acquired the maximum number of shares available under the Program at a subscription price of NOK 65,8935 per share (the "Subscription Price") before a 30% discount.

Following the transactions, the employed primary insiders will hold:

Name Position Shares purchased Total holding of shares following acquisition Andreas Kvame CEO 759 44 372 Atle Harald Sandtorv CFO 759 28 015 Erik Holvik CCO 759 11 135 Kevin Ruben CLO 759 2 483

For enquiries, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com .





The information is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.