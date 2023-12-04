Grieg Seafood ASA: Trade subject to notification - shares for employees 2023

On 27 June 2023, Grieg Seafood ASA's annual general meeting authorized Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Company") to sell Grieg Seafood ASA shares owned by it to Grieg Seafood group employees in connection with the Company's share saving program (the "Program"). The purpose of the Program is to strengthen Grieg Seafood's culture and to encourage loyalty through employees becoming shareholders of the Company.

Grieg Seafood ASA has today started the transfer of 107 473 Grieg Seafood ASA shares held by it to employees participating in the Program (the "Participants"). The shares have been purchased at a subscription price of NOK 65,8935 per share (the "Subscription Price") before discount. The Subscription Price corresponds to the volume-weighted average share price as traded on Oslo Børs Euronext in the period from 20 November 2023 to 1 December 2023. The participants received a 30% discount on the Subscription Price. The maximum number of shares per employee was 759. All shares transferred under the Program are subject toa lock-up period of 18 months beginning with the date of transfer. Following this transaction, the Company still holds 1 313 654 own shares.

The following primary insiders have purchased the maximum number of shares through the Program: Andreas Kvame (CEO), Atle Harald Sandtorv (CFO), Alexander Knudsen (COO Farming Europe), Marie Nathalie Kathleen Offman Mathisen (CHRO), Knut Utheim (CTO), Erik Holvik (CCO) and Kevin Ruben (CLO). Kristina Furnes has also participated in the Program and purchased 456 shares.

For enquiries, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com .





The information is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.