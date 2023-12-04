GeoJunxion announces the release of an updated Fairness Opinion on the intended sale of its business

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, 4 December 2023 - GeoJunxion announces the release of an updated Fairness Opinion issued by Grant Thornton on the intended sale of its business at a price of EUR 1.10 per outstanding listed share. This opinion concludes that, subject to certain qualifications and limitations, “the Offer Price received is fair from a financial point of view.”







After the publication of the transaction on 27 October 2023, the Supervisory Board, together with the Management Board, have requested Grant Thornton to prepare an update of their initial fairness opinion previously issued on 4 August 2023. An update was deemed appropriate to ensure that (i) the updated offer price of EUR 1.10 per outstanding Listed Share, (ii) the deterioration in the economic environment (following interest hikes announced by the ECB), (iii) lower business valuations, and (iv) a slow-down in the company’s business indicated in the latest financial results and updated outlook, are reflected in the updated Fairness Opinion.

The full Fairness Opinion is published on the company’s website, at the Investor Information section https://www.geojunxion.com/financial/. We invite our shareholders and other interested parties to review this document and take note of its content, qualifications and limitations under which Grant Thornton reached its conclusion: “Based on and subject to the foregoing, Grant Thornton has, in the Fairness Opinion dated 1 December 2023, come to the following conclusion: the Offer Price received is fair from a financial point of view as per September 30, 2023.”





Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 4 December 2023

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of GeoJunxion N.V.





This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.





