Global Flavors and Fragrance Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 41827 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.87%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavor and fragrance components are synthetic and natural substances that, when added to products, give them the desired aroma. Many products, such as detergents, cosmetics, soaps, and other amenities, use fragrances. Many personal care products and other consumer goods extract fragrance ingredients from natural or petroleum-based basic materials. Additionally, flavors are used in the food and beverage industry for various purposes, including creating new products, expanding existing product lines, and modifying the flavor of already existing products. Detergents, cosmetics, soaps, toiletries, and other items considered daily necessities use flavors and fragrances. The market for flavors and fragrances is growing due to ongoing innovation and the high demand for new flavors from the food and beverage sector. The need for natural and healthy ingredients in food products has increased, which is the crucial factor fueling the growth of the flavors and fragrances market.

The Rising Demand for the Cosmetic Goods and Flavor Usage in Pharmaceutical Industry is Driving the Flavors and Fragrances Market.

According to Straits Research, “The global flavors and fragrances market size was valued at USD 27,265 million in 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 41827 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period (2022-2030).” The demand for cosmetics is rising daily in every region. As a result, this is fueling market expansion in both the flavors and fragrance sectors. A sector of the economy that is modernized and proliferating together is the cosmetics industry, particularly in developed and developing nations. As essential components of people's daily lives, perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, soaps, and detergents are in high demand in these nations. Consumers, especially women, prefer to use portable cosmetics because they are now an essential part of daily life. Additionally, fragrances are no longer considered a luxury but a necessary part of personal hygiene.

The aroma of products like deodorant, laundry detergent, and air fresheners is frequently ranked as the most critical aspect of consumers' decision-making. Demand for fragrance products has increased due to the number of working women and increased consumer awareness of cosmetics products. When making cosmetics, producers also use a variety of flavors, such as watermelon, mint, and vanilla. Women's preference for bringing pocket perfumes to social gatherings, college, and seminars is fueling the growth of the fragrance industry.

The expanding use of flavors in the pharmaceutical industry significantly impacts the market for flavors and fragrances. Flavors can be found in syrups, suspensions, chewable tablets, and gum. Medication flavors disguise their unpleasant taste, increase their palatability, and provide therapeutic benefits. Flavors enhance the pleasant aspects of the taste and texture of medicines.

Increased Demand for Natural Flavors and Fragrances to Create Market Opportunities

Natural flavors can change the competitive environment in the overall market for flavors and fragrances . The consumer preference for natural flavors and fragrances has changed, and this change in consumer preferences has increased awareness of the actual health benefits of using natural and organic flavors. Food ingredients with clean labels are becoming more and more in demand. Parents prefer to buy foods and beverages with natural flavors because artificial flavors can cause mild and severe allergies, especially in children. More and more producers are switching to natural colors and flavors to avoid the issue brought on by chemical reactions.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific is predicted to command the regional market, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2030. The primary reason behind the Asia-Pacific region accumulating this gigantic revenue is the increase in income and consumers for food and cosmetics. China and India have the direct contribution respectively in generating this much profit as the economies of these countries are proliferating. The market is predicted to experience a premiumization trend due to growing consumer purchasing power and a demand for high-quality products. As a result of industry growth, the economies of many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have evolved over the past two to three decades.

The preference for fast food and beverages has changed continuously in the Asia-Pacific region due to westernization and changes in eating habits. People prefer convenience foods or prepared meals to save time. Additionally, less onerous government regulations have allowed many businesses to flourish in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing consumption of dairy, bakery, and beverage products in the area also presents a sizable opportunity for the market for food flavors to expand.

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%. In terms of revenue, this region has the second-largest market share. The US contributes significantly to the local market. Rising demand for convenience foods, the growth and development of the beverage industry, and modifications in consumer lifestyles are some of the key factors driving the North American food flavor market. Market expansion is aided by changes in consumer preferences and a rise in the demand for healthy and organic products.

Key Highlights

Based on the type, the fragrance segmentation is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% and hold the largest market share.

Based on nature, the synthetic section is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and hold the largest share.

Based on the application, the food & beverage section is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.75% by 2030 and hold the largest market share.

Based on regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific is predicted to command the regional market, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Firmenich SA

Frutarom Industries Ltd

Givaudan International SA

Huabao International Holdings Limited

Kerry Group PLC

Robertet SA

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Market News

In 2022, The immunity boosters were launched by S H Kelkar and Company Limited for the virtual retail market based on its lately found Ayurvedic extracts, afterward the Ayush guidelines formulation.

In 2022, a famous biotechnology company named cLEcta was acquired by Kerry Group for further improvements of the flavors.

In 2022, Diana food™ portfolio brand of natural health actives was launched by Symrise AG following the recent trends.

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Segmentation

By Types

Flavors

Fragrances

By Nature

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Home Care

Fabric Care

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

LAMEA

