

December 4, 2023

Announcement no. 19



Resignation of Director

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, December 4, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR) announced today that Jan Leth Christensen has informed the Company that he has decided to resign from his position as a board member for BioPorto.

The search for a successor with relevant expertise, including familiarity with public company practices in the Nordics, will be initiated and a new candidate is expected to be proposed in connection with the Company’s Annual General Meeting in 2024.

“Jan has served on the board since the Annual General Meeting held in 2021. I would like to thank Jan for his important contributions to the board and collaboration in general” said John McDonough, BioPorto’s Chaiman of the Board of Directors.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

HC Andersen Capital, EU Investor Relations, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

