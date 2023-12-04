Mullen Delivers Electric Vehicles to Randy Marion Automotive Group for Sale to Customers

BREA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today new deliveries of the All-Electric Class 3, Mullen THREE, low cab forward chassis truck to Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”) in North Carolina.

The Company’s Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle assembly plant continues to ship completed Mullen THREE, Class 3 vehicles which are ready for delivery to RMA customers. All vehicles sold in the U.S. are currently distributed through Mullen’s retail dealership partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group. RMA is one of the largest commercial fleet dealers in the U.S. and is based in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

“We are in full swing delivery of Class 3 vehicles to Randy Marion Automotive Group in North Carolina,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “It’s exciting to see a constant flow of vehicle transports picking up Class 3’s at our Tunica assembly plant and heading down the road for customer deliveries.”

The All-Electric Mullen THREE is a Class 3 low cab forward EV truck featuring a robust payload and 125-mile range. The Mullen THREE was purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last mile delivery. The Mullen THREE chassis can be easily upfit to meet a variety of vocational needs from last mile delivery, construction, landscaping, catering and more. The chassis has a clean top-of-rail design for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,800 pounds of payload.

Mullen THREE Vehicle Highlights:

130-mile estimated range

11,000 lbs. GVWR

5,802 lbs. max payload

14 ft. max box length

38 ft. turning diameter

View full vehicle specifications for the Mullen THREE here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

