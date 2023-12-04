US Lawn & Garden Watering Products Market Predicts Steady Growth Through 2027

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Lawn & Garden Watering Products Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The latest industry study on the US Lawn and Garden Watering Products market provides a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscape from 2012 through to forecasting for 2027. As consumers continue to prioritize lush green spaces and invest in outdoor living, the demand for watering products remains robust. The detailed report, now available, includes data for the years 2018 through 2025, presenting insights on market dynamics across various segments and retail channels.



Within the $1.3 billion industry, categories such as hoses, DIY irrigation systems, and nozzles are meticulously evaluated, highlighting consumer demand shifts towards durable and easy-to-use products. Durability has emerged as a key buying factor as users seek reliable items such as hoses that resist kinking, tearing, and leak-proof hose reels. Ease of use also plays a critical role, reflecting the needs of an aging demographic and addressing common frustrations associated with the handling of watering products.

New market figures indicate that, despite a temporary surge in 2020 and 2021, the market is expected to normalize and maintain a near 1% annual growth rate, reaching a forecasted $1.3 billion in 2027. The following factors are key to sustaining this market progression:

Continued interest in maintaining aesthetics through lush, green lawns and beautiful gardens.

Significant participation and investment in outdoor living and spaces.

Rising popularity that combines both decorative and practical, edible gardening.

The report further examines the role of e-commerce and predicts it to be the fastest-growing retail channel through to 2027. Despite the surge in online sales, home centers will still hold more than half of the total sales in the lawn and garden watering products market. Their comprehensive product selections and competitive pricing continue to appeal to the consumer base.

Historical Market Trends & Pricing Analysis

The investigation into the historical market trends reveals the maturity of the lawn and garden watering products sector, marked by its seasonal nature and susceptibility to weather conditions. A deep dive into the analysis shows the pressure points of this market segment, with price fluctuations influenced by retailer buying power, raw material costs, and transport expenses.



Competition within the market segments, from the commodity products such as hose-end nozzles and sprinklers to more specialized DIY irrigation systems, continues to shape consumer choices and pricing strategies. The report's rich collection of data includes 38 tables and 61 figures that provide a detailed look at market fluctuations and expectations.

Report Insights Highlight

Key market segments, including hoses, nozzles, and DIY irrigation systems Consumer preferences emphasizing durability and ease of use Trends in e-commerce and its impact on the market share of home centers Analysis of historical market trends and how they project into future market scenarios Comprehensive review of pricing trends affecting lawn and garden watering products

This extensive study equips industry stakeholders, investors, and market enthusiasts with key insights into the US lawn and garden watering products industry, allowing for strategic planning and informed decision-making backed by a decade's worth of research data and expert analysis.



