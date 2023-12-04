Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Set to Reach USD 110 Billion by 2033, Driven by High-Quality Content Demand and Technological Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video streaming infrastructure market is poised for substantial growth, expected to reach approximately USD 110 billion by the end of 2033. This impressive increase is indicative of the sector's rapid advancement and the significant role that media streaming plays in today's digital ecosystem. A newly released research publication offers an in-depth analysis of the market trends, drivers, and emerging technologies fueling this expansion, providing valuable insights into the infrastructure that underpins video streaming services worldwide.

An examination of the market reveals that the demand for crisp, high-quality content and the advent of ground-breaking digital experience solutions are primary factors contributing to the market's robust growth trajectory. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023 to 2033, the infrastructure integral to video streaming services is undergoing rapid evolution to keep up with consumer appetite for seamless video content.

In terms of segmentation, the video streaming infrastructure market is analyzed across various facets, including type, video streaming type, end-users, and regional reach. Detailed within the segments are hardware, software, and services. Hardware is identified as the segment that is projected to account for the lion's share of market revenue by 2033, forecasted to achieve around USD 50 billion, an ascent from approximately USD 10 billion in 2022.

From a geographical perspective, North America's market is spotlighted as the reigning contributor in terms of revenue, with predictions placing its value at USD 40 billion by 2033—a significant leap from USD 9 billion in 2022. The region is recognized as a critical hub for the advancement and adoption of video streaming technologies.

The research publication enumerates a series of industry leaders who are shaping the video streaming infrastructure landscape. Among these are technology giants and innovators such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation. Other noteworthy companies include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Poly (Plantronics, Inc.), and ZTE Corporation. These entities are the vanguard of evolving video streaming infrastructure, developing the platforms and tools that enable media to be streamed smoothly across various devices and networks.

Key findings in the report unveil the significance of transcoding processes and how they cater to the extensive range of end users, which continues to expand. The importance of robust infrastructure to support the delivery of diverse content types is underscored as the industry experiences heightened demand for Video on Demand (VOD), live broadcasting, and other streaming services.

The comprehensive report on the video streaming infrastructure market lends an acute understanding of the current state of play and forecasts future developments. For stakeholders, investors, and industry participants looking to navigate the burgeoning space of video streaming, the insights offered by this research are indispensable.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4j843

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.