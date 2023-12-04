MyCoinChange crypto exchange to launch PRO mode, extra features to swap exchange

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCoinChange, a Canadian-based cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a PRO version, adding more features for investors to buy and sell digital currencies seamlessly. Using the PRO mode, users can now trade digital assets like Bitcoin(BTC), Ethereum(ETH), and Cosmos(ATOM), among others, more conveniently.

According to the MyCoinChange exchange’s team of experienced developers, led by founder Mark Gillani , the PRO mode has been tested and launched. It is now fully operational and available for crypto enthusiasts to leverage.

The team also stated the product will undergo tweaks periodically to improve the overall user experience. The trading platform’s swap exchange will also receive additional innovative features to its stacked-up functional capabilities.

Join the exchange that prides itself on providing a user-friendly platform equipped with state-of-the-art technology. It strives to enhance the trading experience, making it more efficient and accessible for all users. Moreover, it currently provides features such as a hot and cold wallet for storing crypto, alongside spot trading with competitive market rates with low fee swapping.

Alongside a diverse cryptocurrency support team, MyCoinChange leverages several strategies to keep its users’ funds safe, including two-factor authentication, insurance, Know-Your-Customer(KYC) and Anti Money Laundering(AML) compliance protocols, security audits and real-time activity monitoring.

MyCoinChange Pro mode has garnered over 1,000 users in the first month of its launch. The platform also has an affiliate program, where you can get 50% of the transactions made by the people you refer to MyCoinChange.

The trading platform has also been featured in leading news publications like CoinGape, International Business Times, CryptoNews, and Benzinga, showcasing its growing popularity.

Founder Mark Gillani gave his remarks on the launch of MyCoinChange’s PRO mode, saying:

"We are thrilled to unveil our state-of-the-art cryptocurrency exchange that is redefining the future of finance. With unparalleled security, transparency and flexibility, we are paving the way for financial innovation. Let's explore infinite possibilities together!"

Furthermore, the digital currency exchange has established strategic partnerships with renowned industry leaders, collaborating with major crypto firms, like ChangeNow, and financial institutions to guarantee a safe and smooth trading experience.

Following its partnership with ChangeNow and integrating the latter’s API in August, MyCoinChange provides users access to a substantial liquidity pool and diverse tradable assets. This guarantees that users can easily find the necessary liquidity and have unparalleled access to the most sought-after cryptocurrencies in the market.

By offering an extensive range of assets, MyCoinChange empowers traders to capitalize on market opportunities and customize their investment portfolios in line with their unique strategies.

ChangeNow’s API adds a layer of security to the exchange’s data and assets with programs such as bug bounty, SSL encryptions, and decentralization. Users of MyCoinChange can have peace of mind knowing that their funds and personal information are safeguarded at all times due to the implementation of these enhanced security measures.

About MyCoinChange crypto exchange

Mycoinchange.ai is a digital currency exchange based in Ontario, Canada. It aims to build a trustworthy and secure platform that offers convenient and user-friendly services to our valued customers. The early-bird promotion available today for verified accounts get up to $50 in crypto rewards sent to your in-exchange wallet for trading.

The exchange’s vision encompasses creating an original and unique experience that stands out in the industry by providing crypto investors worldwide with a way to buy and sell virtual currencies via its fast, secure and transparent platform.

To join MyCoinChange today or find out more about the exchange, visit the social handles below: