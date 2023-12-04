Revolutionizing The Carbon Credit Industry: Introducing The Spectaire Carbon Offset Portal

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEC) (“Spectaire”), a leader in air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology, proudly unveils its latest innovation – the Spectaire Carbon Offset Portal. This groundbreaking platform redefines the carbon credit landscape, serving as a comprehensive hub for carbon credit creation and acquisition. Powered by Spectaire’s proprietary AireCore™ emissions measurement system, the portal provides unparalleled detail and transparency for every carbon credit issued by Spectaire.



The Spectaire Carbon Offset Portal heralds a new era in the carbon credit market. It empowers buyers with the ability to scrutinize individual carbon credits issued using Spectaire’s technology – a stark departure from the traditional practice of buying generic credit blocks. Each credit, meticulously quantified using Spectaire’s cutting-edge AireCore™ mass spectrometers, is searchable in the portal, offering rich details, such as exact emission reduction locations and specific gases mitigated, including NOx and CO2. This granular insight, bolstered by robust underlying data, enhances trust in the additionality and permanence of each carbon credit.

Targeting the Logistics Industry as its initial focus, the Portal recognizes the sector’s vast strides in emissions mitigation technology, especially in late model truck fleets. Spectaire’s AireCore™ technology now enables these companies to realize tangible returns on their environmental investments.

Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire, emphasizes the impact on logistics and heavy-duty trucking – vital cogs in the global economy: "Approximately ten million trucks worldwide could immediately generate carbon credits by deploying AireCore™ to monitor their emissions, thereby rewarding their commitment to emissions reduction. We are creating a massive market opportunity as each one of these trucks could earn over 100 credits per year."

In anticipation of its February 1st, 2024, launch, the Spectaire Carbon Offset Portal builds upon the initial sale of 12,500 carbon credits at $60 each – significantly higher than the current average for voluntary carbon credits. This pricing underlines the market's trust in the precision and enduring worth of credits verified by Spectaire.

Alexandra MacMurchie, Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations at Spectaire, asserts: “The Portal offers a distinct advantage to both carbon credit producers and purchasers. It ensures buyers can selectively offset specific gases in their preferred locations, all supported by our AireCore™ technology. For commercial truck owners, this means turning the current cost of emissions reductions into financial reward.”

Chris Grossman, Chief Commercial Officer of Spectaire, highlights the transformative approach to carbon credit data: “We are bringing the detailed mass spectra readings, integral to each carbon offset we measure to the forefront. This eliminates uncertainty, allowing the examination of the foundational data of each credit, influencing both its present value and future potential.”

The Spectaire Carbon Offset Portal is more than a platform; it's a paradigm shift in carbon credit transparency and specificity, aligning environmental responsibility with economic incentive. Spectaire Holdings Inc. is not just launching a product – it is reshaping the future of carbon offsetting.

Additional Information: For more details on the Spectaire Carbon Credit Portal and the AireCore emissions measurement technology, please visit www.spectaire.com.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. is at the forefront of air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology. Listed on NASDAQ under SPEC, the company provides innovative solutions that foster environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated value of Spectaire’s next-generation carbon credit offsets. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Spectaire and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations, and assumptions. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by Spectaire with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the following: Spectaire’s ability to operate as a going concern; Spectaire’s requirement of significant additional capital; Spectaire’s limited operating history; Spectaire’s history of losses; Spectaire’s ability to attract qualified management; Spectaire’s ability to adapt to rapid and significant technological change and respond to introductions of new products in order to remain competitive; the loss of, or nonperformance by, one or more significant customers; disruptions of Spectaire’s manufacturing operation; changes in governmental regulations reducing demand for Spectaire’s products or increasing Spectaire’s expenses; the effects of global health crises on Spectaire’s business plans, financial condition and liquidity; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; Spectaire’s failure to obtain any necessary permits or comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; accidents, equipment breakdowns, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; potential cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; potential legal proceedings; and Spectaire’s failure to obtain or maintain insurance covering all of Spectaire’s operations.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of Spectaire prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters addressed herein and attributable to Spectaire or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Spectaire undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Press Contact: Chris Grossman, CGrossman@Spectaire.com

Website: Spectaire.com