Sutro Biopharma to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Bill Newell, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, transforming what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro’s continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

