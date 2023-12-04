NMI Holdings, Inc. Elevates William Leatherberry to Chief Administrative Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) announced today that William (Bill) Leatherberry, currently the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Leatherberry will retain the title of General Counsel and continue to serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee. As Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, he will oversee National MI’s legal, compliance, government relations, and corporate communications functions, and will continue to advise on corporate and strategic matters.

“Bill has been instrumental in our success and this new role reflects his exceptional dedication, leadership and broad contributions to National MI. This is a well-deserved promotion and I look forward to continuing to work with Bill and our broader executive team to deliver unique solutions and value for National MI’s customers, community, employees and shareholders,” said Adam Pollitzer, National MI’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Leatherberry joined National MI in 2014 as General Counsel and assumed responsibility for the company’s government relations activities in 2015. Prior to joining National MI, Mr. Leatherberry served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary for Century Aluminum, a publicly-traded primary aluminum producer. Mr. Leatherberry began his career as a corporate associate with the law firm Jones Day and holds a B.A. in business management and M.B.A. from the University of Texas, and a J.D. from Southern Methodist University. He is a member of the bar associations in California and Texas.

“I am so proud of the leadership position National MI has established in the private mortgage insurance industry and excited to step into the role of Chief Administrative Officer,” said Mr. Leatherberry. “We have a talented team, broadly diversified customer franchise and uniquely high-quality insured portfolio. We are delivering standout results for our shareholders and I’m excited to contribute to our continued success in this expanded role.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com