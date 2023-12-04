Climate Action Forum: Indiaspora Convenes Climate Experts at COP 28

WASHINGTON and DELHI, India, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting the Indian diaspora for a stronger, more interconnected global community, is hosting the Climate Action Forum at COP 28 on December 7th from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Climate is the existential issue of our times. The Indian diaspora contains reputed experts contributing to solutions in various areas of environmental sustainability and climate change. Moreover, as evidenced during the recently concluded G20 Summit, India is playing an instrumental role in developing solutions in this realm.

As part of Indiaspora’s mission to inspire and position the global Indian diaspora as a force for good, and to build bridges among diaspora leaders and prominent leading lights resident in India, Indiaspora is privileged to serve as a platform to bring diverse and constructive voices together during COP 28.

Indiaspora will host its daylong Climate Action Forum featuring 28 speakers from 5 countries under the theme of “Empower, Educate, Inspire, Act.” Distinguished speakers from various sectors, including government, industry, and civil society, will participate in engaging panel discussions on topics such as sustainable technology, green finance, renewable energy, and the role of diaspora in climate advocacy. Key speakers include Dominic Waughray (World Business Council for Sustainable Development), Madhav Pai (WRI-India), BK Sister Jayanti (Faith Leader) and Vivek Oberoi (Indian Film Actor). Our partners in this endeavor are Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Dasra, India Climate Collaborative, Indian Youth Climate Network (IYCN).

The agenda will be live on December 6th here.

Indiaspora invites members of the media to attend this forum. Please complete the pre-registration here.

MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Indiaspora, said, “This Climate Forum represents another step in Indiaspora’s objective of being a convener for the Indian diaspora and leaders in India on some of the most pressing global issues. From our earlier work on climate, it is evident to us that these key stakeholders play an important role in advancing a globally beneficial environmental agenda.”

Sreekumar Nair, CEO of Indiaspora-India, added that “Indiaspora’s Climate Forum builds upon our work over the past 3 years in organizing virtual global Climate Summits. Given the caliber of expertise on stage at our Forum, it promises to be an insightful and impactful dialogue. We are excited to hear from an eclectic group of speakers including policymakers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics and nonprofit executives.”

About Indiaspora: Indiaspora (www.indiaspora.org) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.

