BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – HA), ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq – IMGN), Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq – GRPH), CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSTR)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – HA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hawaiian Airlines will be acquired by Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE - ALK). Hawaiian Airlines stockholders will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of the Company’s stock for a transaction value of approximately $1.9 billion, inclusive of $0.9 billion of Hawaiian Airlines net debt. The investigation concerns whether the Hawaiian Airlines Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Alaska Air is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hawaiian-holdings-inc-nasdaq-ha/ .

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq – IMGN)

Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunoGen will be acquired by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE - ABBV). AbbVie will acquire all outstanding shares of ImmunoGen for $31.26 per share in cash. The transaction values ImmunoGen at a total equity value of approximately $10.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ImmunoGen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AbbVie is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/immunogen-inc-nasdaq-imgn/.

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq – GRPH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Graphite Bio will merge with LENZ Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, securityholders of LENZ Therapeutics will own approximately 65% of the combined company and securityholders of Graphite Bio will own approximately 35% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Graphite Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/graphite-bio-inc-nasdaq-grph/.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSTR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CapStar will be acquired by Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (Nasdaq – ONB) in an all-stock transaction. Each outstanding share of CapStar common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.155 shares of Old National common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $344.4 million, or $16.64 per share, based on Old National’s 30-day volume weighted average closing stock price ending October 25, 2023. The investigation concerns whether the CapStar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Old National is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $18.52 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/capstar-financial-holdings-inc-nasdaq-cstr/.

