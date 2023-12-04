Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2023  

| Source: DBV Technologies S.A. DBV Technologies S.A.

Montrouge, FRANCE

     
Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2023

 		96,431,770

 		 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,431,770

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 96,186,256

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

PDF Version