Drug Screening Market Poised for US$ 28.3 Billion by 2032: Latest Screening Techniques & Cutting-Edge Technologies to Propel Growth

Newark, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.8 billion drug screening market will reach USD 28.3 billion by 2032. Drug screening is a method used to detect drugs, both legal and illicit, in blood, urine, and other biological samples. This approach identifies and optimises promising medicines before selecting a candidate drug for clinical trials. Assays for high-throughput screening are employed to search through large chemical libraries for a particular biological purpose. Schools, hospitals, and businesses all do post-accident drug tests in addition to testing collegiate and professional athletes. The illegal use of steroids by athletes, the rise in drug abuse cases, and the rising usage of alcohol and drug supplements are all factors driving the drug screening market's expansion. Rising drug and alcohol usage, stringent laws regulating drug and alcohol testing, and an increase in the number of regulatory permissions for drug-screening products and services are all contributing factors to the growth of this market. However, in certain Islamic countries, prohibitions on alcohol consumption and drug testing at work may impede the growth of this sector.



Key Insights on Drug Screening Market

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential drug screening market share. Due to rising rates of drug use, easy access to government support for combating drug misuse, and policies that promote drug screening, North America currently leads the global market for drug screening. Furthermore, the primary causes of the market's dominance in North America are the rising use of illegal drugs, the availability of government funds to combat drug abuse, the existence of legislation encouraging drug testing, and the rising number of accidents brought on by excessive alcohol consumption.



The workplace segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.33 billion.



The growing prominence of this end-user segment has been linked to the growth in workplace safety concerns and the number of organisations mandating routine drug testing.



The urine samples segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.68 billion.



Urine testing has two benefits expected to drive the segment's growth over the forecast period: the ability to detect a high concentration of drugs in the sample and its non-invasive nature. Urine tests can identify drug use within a day or four and possibly much longer.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rising substance abuse issues



Strong drug screening policies are becoming more and more necessary as substance misuse issues, such as the opioid crisis, become more widespread. To lessen the negative effects of substance abuse on people's health and the general well-being of society, industries and healthcare institutions must quickly detect and treat substance addiction. Drug screening is positioned as a critical tool in early diagnosis, intervention, and prevention due to the pressing need to address substance abuse-related concerns. This aligns with broader public health objectives and regulatory imperatives.



Restraint: Evolving drug trends



The introduction of novel and synthetic compounds is anticipated to challenge traditional drug screening techniques. Tests must adjust when drug compositions change to identify newly discovered compounds correctly. Ensuring that screening procedures are current and effective calls for constant research and improvement in testing technology. The difficulty also lies in the requirement that testing companies and regulatory agencies react quickly to changes in drug use patterns to direct the identification of new drugs.



Opportunity: Preventive healthcare initiatives



The growth of drug testing programmes may encourage a change in focus to preventive healthcare programmes. Frequent and extensive screening for substance addiction could develop into a proactive strategy to spot and handle any possible health risks linked to drug use. This change aligns with a larger healthcare trend emphasising prevention over treatment alone. When substance misuse is identified early on through screening, medical professionals can act quickly to give counselling, support, or rehabilitation programmes. Addressing health issues at an early age helps people and improves communities generally by lessening the negative effects of substance usage on society.



Some of the major players operating in the drug screening market are:



● Quest Diagnostics

● Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

● OraSure Technologies, Inc.

● F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

● LifeLoc Technologies

● Premier Biotech, Inc.

● LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

● Abbott Laboratories

● Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

● Siemens Healthineers

● Shimadzu Corporation

● Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Key Segments cover in the market:



By End-User:



● Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

● Pain Management Centers

● Drug Testing Laboratories

● Workplace

● Drug Treatment Centers

● Others



By Sample Type:



● Breath Samples

● Hair Samples

● Urine Samples

● Oral Fluid Samples

● Others



About the report:



The global drug screening market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



