Atherectomy Device Market Accelerates at 11.6% CAGR to Reach US$ 3.71 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Atherectomy Device Market is forecast to account for a value of US$ 1.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 3.71 billion by the end of 2034. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that most atherectomy device sales revenue will continue to come from hospitals over the next ten years.

Rapidly rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders on a global level is projected to primarily bolster sales of atherectomy devices in the long run. The expanding senescent population and rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are also projected to favor atherectomy device demand across the study period and beyond. Rising healthcare expenditure and the high availability of advanced atherectomy devices are also estimated to promote market growth through 2034.

Key Segments of Atherectomy Device Industry Research Report

By Device Type By Indication By End User By Region Rotational Atherectomy Devices

Directional Atherectomy Devices

Orbital Atherectomy Devices

Laser Atherectomy Devices Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Artery Diseases Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office-Based Labs (OBL) North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Atherectomy device manufacturers are focusing on fast-tracking the development of novel atherectomy systems to improve their sales potential on a global level.

In 2020, Ra Medical Systems Inc., a renowned supplier of excimer lasers, announced that it had received an IDE (investigational device exemption) approval from the United States Food and Drug Association (FDA) to study the use of its DABRA excimer laser as an atherectomy device.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global atherectomy device market is estimated at US$ 1.23 billion in 2024.

Demand for atherectomy devices is projected to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 11.6% over the next ten years.

Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes are key market drivers.

Lack of awareness regarding atherectomy procedures is expected to be the major constraint for market growth over the coming years.

Orbital atherectomy device sales are forecasted to increase at a stellar 12.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for atherectomy devices in North America is set to rise at 11.8% CAGR and account for 81.3% of global sales revenue by 2034.

Sales of atherectomy devices in Japan are projected to reach US$ 143 million by the end of 2034.

“Laser atherectomy devices are projected to gain massive popularity around the world and atherectomy device companies should invest in their product innovation to futureproof their business,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

New as well as incoming atherectomy device suppliers are projected to focus on mergers and acquisitions to amplify their business reach and bolster their global market presence. Atherectomy device companies are also estimated to invest heavily in pushing their products for approval from regulatory bodies to improve their scope of commercialization.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 3.71 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 11.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Competitive Landscape

Prominent providers of atherectomy systems are strategically prioritizing regulatory approvals to expedite the commercialization of their products.

In October 2023, Cardio Flow, a U.S.-based medical device company, announced the receipt of 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its groundbreaking orbital atherectomy peripheral platform, FreedomFlow. Utilizing a catheter-based design and modern mechanism, FreedomFlow effectively clears plaque blockages in arteries.

Similarly, in January 2021, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSI), a renowned organization dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for cardiovascular diseases, received a CE mark for its revolutionary Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System. This milestone facilitated CSI's entry into the European market, expanding its global business potential.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global atherectomy device market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on device type (rotational atherectomy devices, directional atherectomy devices, orbital atherectomy devices, laser atherectomy devices), indication (coronary artery diseases, peripheral artery diseases), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office-based labs (OBL)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

