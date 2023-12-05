Flash News: OKX co-hosts 'Builder's Mixer - Bengaluru' during India Blockchain Week

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, will co-host the 'Builder's Mixer - Bengaluru' networking event during India Blockchain Week on December 5 from 19:00 (IST) to 22:00 (IST) at Biergarten Whitefield.



The mixer aims to bring together developers, engineers and thinkers who are building and supporting Web3 infrastructure initiatives. It is being co-hosted by OKX, EthSign, TokenTable and Particle Network.

Attendees will receive an 'OKX Project X NFT Entry Ticket' built on the OKT Chain and hosted on OKX Wallet. The NFT will serve as both a digital collectible and ticket to the event.

The mixer is part of OKX's participation in India Blockchain Week, a series of events exploring innovations in blockchain and Web3 taking place December 4-10 in Bangalore.

To learn more about India Blockchain Week, click here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

