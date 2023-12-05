2024 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS wishes to inform all investors of the fund’s financial calendar for the 2024 financial year.



We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

01/02/2024 Unaudited results for Q4 2023 and 12 months 2023

29/02/2024 Audited results for 2023

02/04/2024 General meeting of shareholders

25/04/2024 Q1 interim results

31/07/2024 Q2 interim results

24/10/2024 Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee



