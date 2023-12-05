2024 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

| Source: EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

Tallinn, ESTONIA

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS wishes to inform all investors of the fund’s financial calendar for the 2024 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

01/02/2024        Unaudited results for Q4 2023 and 12 months 2023

29/02/2024        Audited results for 2023

02/04/2024        General meeting of shareholders

25/04/2024        Q1 interim results

31/07/2024        Q2 interim results

24/10/2024        Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee


 