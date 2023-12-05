New wording of AB Akola Group Articles of Association is registered, the name of the company changes and the authorized capital is increased

On 4 December 2023, a new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – “the Company“) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities (enclosed).



AB Linas Agro Group has changed name to AB Akola Group.

The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 27 October 2023 during the Annual General Meeting of Company's Shareholders together with the decision to increase the authorised capital of the Company by EUR 1,764,518.92, issuing 6,084,548 new ordinary registered book-entry shares.

The newly issued shares were subscribed for by employees and/or members of the corporate bodies of the Company who had entered into a share option agreement with the Company in 2018 and 2020 and provided the Company with a notice of exercise of the option in 2023. The new shares are granted free of charge, and they are paid by the Company from the reserve set up by the Company for share granting.



Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

