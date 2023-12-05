Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by AB Akola Group shares, the authorized capital amount, the number of shares and their nominal value

On 4 December 2023 the Register of Legal Entities registered an increased authorized capital of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – “the Company“).
Data on shares of the Company after the increase of the authorized capital is as follows:
|Share type
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN
|LT0000128092
|Nominal, EUR
|0.29
|Total number of shares
|167,170,481
|Authorised capital of the Company, EUR
|48,479,439.49
|Own shares acquired by the Company, EUR
|734,972
|Number of votes, calculating the quorum of the General meeting of the shareholders*
|166,435,509
*All shares of the Company grant equal rights, though the shares acquired by the Company are considered to be non-voting shares in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 27 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt