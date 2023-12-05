Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by AB Akola Group shares, the authorized capital amount, the number of shares and their nominal value

| Source: Linas Agro Group Linas Agro Group

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

On 4 December 2023 the Register of Legal Entities registered an increased authorized capital of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – “the Company“).

Data on shares of the Company after the increase of the authorized capital is as follows:

Share typeOrdinary registered shares
ISINLT0000128092
Nominal, EUR0.29
Total number of shares167,170,481
Authorised capital of the Company, EUR48,479,439.49
Own shares acquired by the Company, EUR734,972
Number of votes, calculating the quorum of the General meeting of the shareholders*166,435,509


*All shares of the Company grant equal rights, though the shares acquired by the Company are considered to be non-voting shares in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 27 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.


Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

 