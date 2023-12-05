KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

| Source: KBC Groep KBC Groep

Brussel, BELGIUM

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 27 November 2023 and 1 December 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
27-11-2023100 000€ 5 273 350€ 52.73€ 52.56€ 53.26
28-11-2023100 000€ 5 227 310€ 52.27€ 52.04€ 52.62
29-11-202398 000€ 5 139 875€ 52.45€ 52.12€ 52.58
30-11-202398 000€ 5 155 477€ 52.61€ 52.20€ 52.94
01-12-202397 000€ 5 179 818€ 53.40€ 53.12€ 53.98

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 7 145 069 on 1 December 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment


Attachments

20231205-pb-buyback-en