KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 27 November 2023 and 1 December 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 27-11-2023 100 000 € 5 273 350 € 52.73 € 52.56 € 53.26 28-11-2023 100 000 € 5 227 310 € 52.27 € 52.04 € 52.62 29-11-2023 98 000 € 5 139 875 € 52.45 € 52.12 € 52.58 30-11-2023 98 000 € 5 155 477 € 52.61 € 52.20 € 52.94 01-12-2023 97 000 € 5 179 818 € 53.40 € 53.12 € 53.98

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 7 145 069 on 1 December 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

