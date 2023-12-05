Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme: 30 October 2023 to no later than 29 January 2024.

From 27 November to 1 December 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,478,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 347.8907 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 27 November 298,000 351.8852 104,861,789.60 28 November 290,000 351.1603 101,836,487.00 29 November 302,000 345.0671 104,210,264.20 30 November 296,000 348.2593 103,084,752.80 1 December 292,000 343.1135 100,189,142.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme



5,609,000 360.8214 2,023,847,117.50 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 7,087,000 358.1247 2,538,029,553.10

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 52,501,410 own shares, corresponding to 1.75% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

