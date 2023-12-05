Planixs launches liquidity data Insights solution

London, New York, Singapore, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planixs, the leading provider of real-time, intraday cash, collateral and liquidity management solutions, has today announced the launch of Realiti® Insights. The new offering is the first to provide easily accessible and actionable data and analytics, delivering unparalleled risk, revenue, regulatory and business resiliency insights. It also acts as an early warning system for financial institutions, as well as a platform to identify potential new revenue streams.

Insights will enable banks, buy-side firms, and intermediaries to focus on delivering enhanced value opportunities by liberating true value from historically disparate and undervalued data sources. An intuitive UI will enable senior stakeholders, as well as wider teams, to interrogate and derive real-time insights from data that has typically resided in silos within the organisation, where its existence is often disregarded or its cumulative power left unharnessed.

Neville Roberts, Planixs CEO says, “Not only will Insights power decision making, it can also act as an early warning system for financial institutions, highlighting credit risk and even market sentiment. How Insights is used is limited only by the imagination of the team or department accessing it. Insights turns unknowns into knowns and enables the C-suite to extract value from historically siloed, difficult-to-access data sources in real-time, on-demand, without having to depend on technical teams and resources, which are already overstretched in many banks and whose time is better spent on delivering revenue-generating initiatives.”

Insights builds useful data-driven analytics that can power up financial institution decision-making. Integrating additional data sets, such as credit default swap prices, is easy and instant, providing unparalleled flexibility and control. At its base case, Insights can provide information that helps you in real-time to mitigate liquidity risk, and enables other departments to understand the benefits of knowing their real-time liquidity position. At its most advanced, it can underpin new business capabilities, inform data-decision making and help identify new revenue streams.

Insights is a standalone module and can be deployed separately to the other components of Planixs’ award-winning Realiti® platform, the pioneering intraday cash and liquidity management solution, to make value-creating business decisions in real-time and provide a scalable, high-performance architecture, deployable with minimal intrusion into a bank’s infrastructure.





ABOUT PLANIXS

Realising the potential of liquidity at the velocity of the market

Founded in 2011, Planixs is an industry leader in real-time liquidity intelligence. At the heart of its Financial Markets value proposition is its award-winning, cloud-enabled Realiti® solution that empowers global institutions and financial firms of all sizes including AIB, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and Scotiabank, to realise the full potential of their enterprise-wide liquidity, at the velocity of the market.

Realiti® is the only liquidity intelligence solution to deliver real-time, enterprise-wide 360° visibility of a firm’s liquidity landscape, control over treasury activities and value-creating insights, in a single platform. Realiti® provides an invaluable liquidity lens, with dynamic real-time insights across all liquidity (cash, securities and CBDCs) and controls that facilitate and drive cross-enterprise liquidity and capital optimisation.

Acknowledged as the best-in-class solution provider for regulatory confidence, Planixs is revolutionising the way that banks, exchanges and funds of all sizes optimise usage, extract value and drive measurable impact from increasingly scarce, costly liquidity resources.

Realiti’s 1000+ users across the world are supported by a dedicated team of experts comprising thought leaders, experienced Financial Markets practitioners, and technology specialists, dedicated to building solutions powered up to enable our clients to be successful in the future financial world.

