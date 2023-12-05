Global Food Processing Equipment Market Size To Exceed USD 94.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.8%

New York, United States , Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Food Processing Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 58.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 94.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the projected period.

The components, processing devices, and mechanisms used to operate, prepare, cook, store, and package foods and their derivatives are referred to as food processing equipment. While the majority of this equipment is used for transformation, which means increasing accessibility, consumability, and digestibility, or preservation, which means extending the expected lifespan of food, some pieces of equipment are also used for initial or secondary functions, such as handling, preparation, and packaging. These devices are used to produce food and food products ranging from bread to drinks and dairy. Food processing equipment can be developed and built to handle solid, semi-solid, and liquid material in bulk or on a regular basis, depending on the operation's needs. The market for food processing equipment is expanding as a result of factors such as rising consumer demand for processed foods, increased focus on worker safety and nutritional quality, rising efficiency demands, and a growing emphasis on cost-cutting by food producers. Furthermore, the global food processing equipment market is being driven by an increase in processed food demand as a result of customers' choice of nutritional, sanitary, and safe food products. With the world's population growing, processed food consumption has increased rapidly in recent years. Furthermore, increased investment in food processing technology research & development is likely to drive the growth of the food processing equipment market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Processing, Pre-processing), By Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), by Application (Nut, Fruit & Vegetable, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy, Beverages, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The DIN rail segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global food processing equipment market is segmented into the processing and pre-processing. Among these, the DIN rail segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 68.3% over the forecast period. The key factor pertains to the broad and diversified nature of processing workflows, which necessitate a wide range of machinery. Their applications range from breweries' fermentation tanks to meat and poultry smoking ovens. Automation, Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, and energy-saving technologies are increasingly frequently found in sophisticated processing equipment, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.

The automatic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of operation, the global food processing equipment market is classified into automatic and semi-automatic. Among these, the automatic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the food processing equipment market during the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand for technological advancement, the increasing use of automation, and market participants' strong development and research capabilities. As the market for processed foods expanded, producers wanted automated technology.

The meat, poultry & seafood segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 27.6% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global food processing equipment market is segmented into nut, fruit & vegetable, bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, beverages, and others. Among these, the meat, poultry & seafood segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 27.6% over the forecast period. The demand for meat, poultry, and seafood products has increased as a result of changing lifestyles among the general public, growing preferences for nutrient-dense foods, and growing awareness of the health benefits of seafood and other marine foods.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. This is because of the rapidly expanding food and beverage industry, as well as evolving consumer preferences for frozen food products. The growing number of food manufacturing facilities in the United States is also expected to enhance regional industry growth. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising consumer base and advanced technological advancements in the processed food industry are expected to drive the Asia Pacific food and beverage processing equipment market forward.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Food Processing Equipment Market include JBT, Bühler, Alfa Laval, Tetra Laval, Marel, BAADER Group, Krones AG, SPX Flow Inc., Bucher Industries AG, Bigtem Makine A.S., TNA Australia Pty Ltd., The Middleby Corporation, Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, and among others.

Recent Developments

On August 2023, FPS Food Process Solutions ("FPS"), a global leader in freezing and cooling equipment, announced the acquisition of Oregon-based GEM Equipment. With this acquisition, FPS will be able to expand its product portfolio to include GEM Equipment's well-known fryers and blanchers. FPS and GEM Equipment can now provide a broader range of solutions to food processors, beginning with custom-built end-to-end French Fry and specialty potato lines - from blanching to freezing.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Food Processing Equipment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Food Processing Equipment Market, Type Analysis

Processing

Pre-processing

Food Processing Equipment Market, Mode of Operation Analysis

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Food Processing Equipment Market, Application Analysis

Nut, Fruit & Vegetable

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy

Beverages

Others

Food Processing Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



