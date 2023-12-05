Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 48

Company announcement no. 71

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 48 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from from last announcement 2,518,100 273,572,596 27 November 2023 8,000 103.91 831,280 28 November 2023 8,000 103.22 825,760 29 November 2023 8,000 104.39 835,120 30 November 2023 7,000 104.06 728,420 01 December 2023 7,000 103.57 724,990 Total week 48 38,000 3,945,570 Total accumulated 2,556,100 277,518,166

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,734,657 treasury shares, equal to 2.27 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



