OKX Launches 'Web3 DeFi Bonus Season' Campaign, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn an Additional APR of Up to 14%

SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, launched, on November 14, the ' Web3 DeFi Bonus Season ' campaign, offering users who stake ETH via the OKX Wallet the opportunity to receive an additional Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 14%* on their staked funds.



The campaign, which runs until February 12, 2024 at 10:00 (UTC), rewards OKX DeFi users who stake their assets into the liquidity pools of the following liquidity protocols - Lido , Pendle , Equilibria , Penpie , Stader , Swell and Tranchess - with an enhanced APR ranging from 2.4% to 14%, in addition to any base APR.

Single-Asset ETH Staking for Higher APR

If users want to simply stake ETH, they can deposit funds into eligible protocols, including Lido, Stader, Swell, and Tranchess, to earn a high APR.

1. Lido, Additional Bonus up to 3% APR

Until June 2024, users staking ETH with Lido through the OKX Web3 DeFi platform can receive an additional bonus of up to 3% APR in stETH. Participate now: https://www.okx.com/web3/defi/detail/10002

2. Stader, Additional Bonus up to 2.4% APR

Until December 11, 2023, users staking ETH with Stader protocol through the OKX Web3 DeFi platform can receive an additional bonus of up to 2.4% APR in SD. Participate now: https://www.okx.com/web3/defi/detail/21373

3. Swell, Additional Bonus up to 8% APR

Until April 12, 2024, users staking ETH with Swell protocol through the OKX Web3 DeFi platform will swap to swETH and receive an additional bonus of up to 8% APR in swETH.

Given that Swell currently does not support redemption, ETH staked through OKX Web3 DeFi will be swapped into swETH instead of being staked, providing users with a 2% discount. In other words, when Swell supports redemption, users can get 1 ETH for the price of 0.98 ETH. Participate now: https://www.okx.com/web3/defi/detail/21915

4. Tranchess, Additional Bonus up to 8% APR

Until January 26, 2024, users staking ETH with Tranchess protocol through the OKX Web3 DeFi platform can receive an additional bonus of up to 8% APR. Participate now: https://www.okx.com/web3/defi/detail/20855

Simplified On-Chain Processes, Multiple Yield Boosts

In addition to the single-asset ETH staking with APR bonuses, if users engage in multiple staking through the six protocols (Lido, Stader, Swell, Pendle, Equilibria, and Penpie) collaborating in this event via the OKX Web3 DeFi platform, they can gain multiple rewards by stacking additional APR subsidies.

For example, users can first stake ETH in Lido, Stader, or Swell to obtain staking LP tokens, then stake these certificates in Pendle to receive liquidity certificates and earnings, and finally stake Pendle's liquidity certificates in Equilibria or Penpie to gain additional interest and the protocol's own liquidity staking rewards, earning multiple returns.

*Note: The total rewards for this campaign are capped at US$300,000. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

