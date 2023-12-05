Bpce: Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2024 as laid down by the European Central Bank

Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2024 as laid down by the European Central Bank

Paris, December 5, 2023

Groupe BPCE has received notification from the European Central Bank concerning the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted in 2023, stating the level of prudential capital requirements for 2024.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement applicable to Groupe BPCE on a consolidated basis has been set at 10.47% as of January 2nd, 2024, including:

• 1.58% with respect to the “Pillar 2 requirement” or P2R,

• 2.5% with respect to the capital conservation buffer,

• 1% with respect to the capital buffer for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs),

• 0.89% with respect to the countercyclical buffers1.

The Total Capital requirement has been set at 14.49% including 2.1% of P2R.

With ratios as of September 30th, 2023 of 15.4% for its CET1 ratio and 18.2% for its Total Capital ratio, Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements due to be applied as of January 2nd, 2024.

The ECB also set Natixis' prudential capital requirements. Including 0.61% of countercyclical buffers on 2nd January 2024, Natixis’ CET1 ratio requirement is set at 8.88% on the same date including Pillar 2 requirement of 2.25%, decreasing by 0.25% vs. 2023. With a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 11.2% as of June 30th, 2023, Natixis is also well above these regulatory requirements.

1 Estimated amount after 50 bps increase for the CCyB in France scheduled as of January 2nd, 2024.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 35 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

