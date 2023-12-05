Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market projected to reach USD 19.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market ” , by Product (Analyzers {Fully-automated, Semi-automated}, Reagents {Luminophore Markers, Enzymatic Markers}, Consumables), Application (Endocrine Disorders, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiovascular Disorders, Allergy, Autoimmunity, Drug Discovery & Development, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biological Industries, Others), and Region.

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 11.43 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 19.34 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint.

Market Overview

The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by its widespread application in detecting chronic diseases such as infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Beyond clinical applications, CLIA is also utilized for therapeutic drug monitoring by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) solutions find extensive applications in detecting a range of chronic diseases, including infectious diseases, autoimmune conditions, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes leverage CLIA for therapeutic drug monitoring purposes. The market is significantly influenced by the growing emphasis on early chronic disease diagnosis and heightened pharmaceutical industry engagement in drug discovery and development activities. These factors are identified as impactful drivers contributing to the market's growth.

Major Vendors in the Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

BioMerieux

DiaSorin S.p.A

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Holding AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in the occurrence of infectious and chronic diseases worldwide. The global prevalence of HIV, as highlighted by the WHO, exceeded 38.4 million cases in 2021. Efforts by international organizations and the WHO have led to the effective management of the disease through antiviral therapies, with diagnosis playing a crucial role in this success.

Additionally, the IDF Diabetes Atlas reports that approximately 537 million adults (20–79 years) globally are currently living with diabetes, constituting 1 in 10 individuals. Projections indicate a further increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Alarmingly, over three-quarters of adults with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries. Diabetes, responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021 (equivalent to one every 5 seconds), underscores the urgent need for effective disease management.

The escalating prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases serves as a significant driver for the growth of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing demand for point-of-care testing

High prevalence of hematologic diseases

Increasing awareness of early detection and treatment

Opportunities:

Integration of CLIA with other technologies

Development of CLIA assays for emerging infectious diseases

Advancements in CLIA technology

Integration of CLIA with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

An emerging trend in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) market involves the integration of advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This integration enhances the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic processes by leveraging the capabilities of AI and ML algorithms to analyze complex data sets generated by CLIA. The synergy between CLIA and these cutting-edge technologies enables quicker and more precise disease detection, interpretation of diagnostic results, and personalized treatment recommendations. The trend reflects a paradigm shift towards a more intelligent and data-driven approach in diagnostics, showcasing the potential for significant advancements in the field of healthcare through the synergy of CLIA with AI and ML.

The market for Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market is dominated by North America.

North America secured the leading market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This regional stronghold can be attributed to factors such as the well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) solutions, and a rising incidence of chronic diseases. The U.S., in particular, benefits from enhanced accessibility to innovative CLIA systems, the presence of key industry players like Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., DiaSorin, and Roche. These factors collectively contribute to the sustained growth of the CLIA market in North America.

With the highest market share, the United States is a dominant player, driven by a growing population grappling with cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in February 2022, emergency room visits attributed to coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, or a history of myocardial infarction constitute 7.2% of current cases. Additionally, CDC data from January 2022 reveals that there were 432,000 emergency department visits in the previous year where stroke was the primary diagnosis. These statistics underscore the significant healthcare burden posed by cardiovascular issues in the United States, contributing to the nation's leading position in the market.

Asia pacific is the fastest-growing region for the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market. Awareness of chronic diseases in emerging economies like China and India. Additionally, the rising acceptance of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) systems, coupled with the introduction of innovative CLIA systems by local entities, is expected to contribute to the regional market's development. A noteworthy example is the launch of the CL-6000i CLIA analyzer by Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., a prominent Chinese medical device manufacturer, at the China International Medical Equipment Fair in 2018. This event underscores the dynamic growth potential of the CLIA market in the Asia Pacific region.

Oncology Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on by application segment categorized into Endocrine Disorders, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiovascular Disorders, Allergy, Autoimmunity, Drug Discovery and development, and Others. Oncology segment dominates the application segment in Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market. The surge in global cancer cases has prompted extensive research and development efforts focused on enhancing detection, diagnosis, and treatment methods for this prevalent and often challenging disease. Given its status as one of the most frequently diagnosed rare diseases, researchers and scientists prioritize the continual improvement of cancer treatment and diagnostic approaches. Numerous studies have highlighted the efficacy of novel, validated biomarkers in facilitating early cancer diagnosis. This has led to an increased demand for Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) in oncology studies, with projections indicating further growth over the forecast period. Global Cancer Observatory data from 2021 revealed a staggering 19.3 million newly diagnosed cancer cases worldwide. The World Health Organization's 2022 data underscored the global impact, with nearly 400,000 children developing cancer, and varying common cancers across different countries. Breast, lung, colon rectum, and prostate cancers emerged as the most prevalent globally. Notably, research attesting to the efficacy of sensitive CL imaging immunoassay methods for detecting multiple tumor markers is anticipated to drive demand for CLIA methods, fostering growth in this segment.

