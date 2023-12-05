Centrifugal Compressor Market Size to be Worth USD 21.6 billion by 2031, Growing CAGR of 4.6%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global centrifugal compressor market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of centrifugal compressor are slated to total US$ 21.6 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.
Increasing environmental concerns are driving a shift towards eco-friendly compressor solutions. The centrifugal compressor market is witnessing a surge in demand for units utilizing low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants and those employing technologies that reduce carbon footprints. Companies invest in R&D to develop compressors with minimal environmental impact, aligning with stringent regulatory frameworks and sustainable business practices.
Integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital technologies revolutionizes compressor operations. Advancements in sensor technologies and data analytics allow for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization of centrifugal compressors. This ensures enhanced efficiency, reduced downtime, and cost savings for industries employing these systems.
Download Sample of this Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=58767
The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, including automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, is driving the development of smart centrifugal compressors. These intelligent systems optimize operations, enable remote monitoring, and facilitate adaptive control strategies, aligning with the growing demand for smart and connected industrial equipment.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- The integrally geared centrifugal compressor type leads the market, offering efficient and compact solutions across diverse industrial applications.
- Discharge pressures between 20 and 200 bars dominate the centrifugal compressor market, reflecting prevalent industry demands and applications.
- The oil & gas sector is the leading end-user propelling growth within the global centrifugal compressor market.
Centrifugal Compressor Market Growth Drivers & Trends
- Increased industrialization in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific fuels demand, prompting companies to expand their market presence and distribution networks to cater to diverse consumer needs.
- Stricter energy efficiency standards drive the demand for high-efficiency centrifugal compressors, compelling manufacturers to innovate and develop more eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.
- Aging infrastructure in various industries spurs retrofitting projects, where replacing or upgrading existing compressors with more advanced and efficient models becomes imperative, driving market growth.
- Industries emphasize reliability and uptime, prompting the development of centrifugal compressors with improved durability, reduced maintenance requirements, and enhanced operational reliability.
- Demand for tailored compressor solutions catering to specific industry needs rises, leading manufacturers to effectively offer specialized products and services to address unique application requirements.
Global Centrifugal Compressor Market: Regional Profile
- Renowned for its robust industrial infrastructure and technological advancements, North America holds a significant share in the centrifugal compressor market. The region's oil & gas, petrochemicals, and power industries drive demand. Stringent environmental regulations further encourage the adoption of eco-friendly compressor solutions.
- With a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, Europe fosters a strong demand for centrifugal compressors, particularly in industries adhering to strict environmental standards. The region's emphasis on renewable energy and initiatives toward reducing carbon footprints amplify the need for efficient compression technologies.
- Boasting rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing sectors, Asia Pacific emerges as a lucrative market for centrifugal compressors. Countries like China and India are pivotal contributors, driven by burgeoning industries such as chemicals, textiles, automotive, and HVAC, demanding efficient compression solutions to support their growth.
Customize this report according to your needs@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=58767
Centrifugal Compressor Market: Competitive Landscape
The centrifugal compressor market features a competitive landscape with key players vying for market dominance through innovation and strategic initiatives.
Companies such as Siemens, Atlas Copco, GE, Ingersoll Rand, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries uphold prominent positions, leveraging their R&D capabilities to introduce advanced compressor technologies. These industry leaders focus on product differentiation, emphasizing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability to meet evolving consumer demands.
Intense competition fosters collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, driving market consolidation and fostering a dynamic ecosystem where technological advancements and customer-centric solutions remain pivotal for sustained competitiveness and market leadership.
Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:
- Atlas Copco North America LLC
- Baker Hughes Company
- FS-ELLIOTT CO. LLC
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Howden Group
- IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Ingersoll Rand
- KOBE STEEL LTD. (Kobelco)
- Nanjing SAG Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Energy
Product Portfolio
- Ingersoll Rand offers a diverse product portfolio featuring cutting-edge air compressors, tools, and industrial solutions. Their range includes rotary screw, centrifugal, and reciprocating compressors, alongside innovative tools and equipment designed to enhance productivity across various industries globally.
- KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Kobelco) displays a comprehensive product lineup comprising advanced centrifugal compressors, reciprocating compressors, and related equipment. Their offerings cater to diverse industrial needs, ensuring high efficiency, reliability, and performance, meeting stringent quality standards worldwide.
- Nanjing SAG Equipment Co., Ltd. presents an extensive product portfolio encompassing centrifugal compressors, air separation units, and gas-related equipment. Their solutions integrate cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient compressors and auxiliary systems, meeting the demands of various industrial applications.
Centrifugal Compressor Market: Key Segments
By Type
-
- Single-stage Centrifugal Compressor
- Overhang Compressor
- Between Bearing Design
- Integrally Geared
- Multi-stage Centrifugal Compressor
- Horizontally Split
- Vertically Split
- Compressor with Bell Casing
- Pipeline Compressor
- Integrally Geared
By Discharge Pressure
- Below 20 Bars
- Between 20 and 200 Bars
- Between 200 and 400 Bars
- Above 400 Bars
By End User
- Oil & Gas
- Power
- Petrochemicals
- Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Textiles
- Automotive
- HVAC
- Others (Metals, Textiles, etc.)
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=58767<ype=S
Browse More Reports by TMR:
Small Engine Market - Small Engine Market to Reach US$ 10.3 Bn by 2031: Transparency Market Research Inc.
Tire Machinery Market - Tire Machinery Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 3.5 billion by 2031, Developing at a 4.0% CAGR.
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com