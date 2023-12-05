Global Cold Chain Monitoring Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2030 from $6.1 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the cold chain monitoring sector, offering valuable insights into various facets, including market share, competitive presence, and recent market developments. It presents a snapshot of the global market, showcasing the percentage market share of key competitors in cold chain monitoring for the year 2022.

Furthermore, the report introduces the concept of cold chain management, emphasizing its significance in safeguarding the quality and safety of perishable products during transportation. It elucidates the benefits of effective cold chain monitoring, highlighting its critical role in various industries.

Additionally, the report underscores the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cold chain monitoring sector, particularly in the context of vaccine distribution and maintaining the integrity of the cold chain. Amidst these challenges, the cold chain monitoring market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by sustainable cold chain facility construction and the introduction of innovative technologies.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of Innovative Packaging Materials Ensure Safe Storage and Transportation of Pharmaceuticals and Perishable Food Products

Rise of Cold Chain IoT to Strengthen Monitoring Solutions

Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

Shrinking Arable Land

Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics

Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case

Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Prospects for Food Cold Chain Solutions

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster Cold Chain System

Cold Chains Gain Ground in Healthcare Sector

Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Governmental Policies Impact Pharmaceutical Supply Chains in Europe and North America

Latest Regulation of FSMA Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring

Advanced Digital Technologies Makes an Impact on Cold Chain Ecosystem

