Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Business Report, 2022 and 2023-2030 with Focus on Leading Players Such ArcelorMittal, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret, Nippon Steel and EUROPIPE Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Diameter Steel Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2030



The global market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LSAW Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ssaw Pipes segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the competitive scenario in the market for large diameter steel pipes and provides insights into key innovations. It also presents the global key competitors' market share in 2023 and categorizes the competitive market presence of players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

Before delving further into the market, it emphasizes the importance of steel as a key raw material for large diameter steel pipes. The report provides information on leading steel-producing companies in 2022, showcasing the percentage share breakdown by volume production. The report highlights the impact of disruptions in steel production in Ukraine and the dwindling supply of steel scrap from Russia and Ukraine on steel prices. It presents global prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel for the years 2019 through 2022.

Additionally, the report sheds light on the ubiquitous presence of pipes in civil and industrial infrastructure. It defines large diameter steel pipes and outlines their types, classification, and properties. The merits of large diameter steel pipes for various projects are also discussed.

Finally, the report covers recent market activity related to large diameter steel pipes. Moreover, the report highlights key players dominating the field including ArcelorMittal SA, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., and many more.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Large Diameter Steel Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 483 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of Innovative Technologies Foster Demand for Steel Pipes

Bourgeoning Construction Sector Fuel Demand for Steel Pipes

Challenges and Future Prospects

Focus on Ensuring Secure, Cost-Effective & Efficient Pipeline Delivery of Energy Sources Provides the Foundation for Growth of Large Diameter Steel Pipes in the Oil & Gas Sector

Ballooning Demand for Pipeline Transportation Solutions and Services Stands Testimony to the Growing Installations of Pipelines for Energy Transport: Global Pipeline Transportation Solutions and Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Large Diameter Steel Pipes, a Key Enabler of Pipeline Transportation

Disrupted Oil & Gas Supplies to Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War Brings Major Shifts in Procurement Strategies that will Benefit Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Urgency to Shake Off Dependence on Russia Oil & Gas Resurrects Pipeline Projects in Europe & Rest of World, a Move that Bodes Well for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Fixing Current Infrastructure Gaps Can Help Africa Replace Russia in Gas Supplies to Europe

More Pipeline Installations Means More Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes: Estimated Costs of Natural Gas Pipeline in EU As of 2021 (In Million Euros)

Production Expansions on Cards for Natural Gas & Oil to Benefit CAPEX Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure & Open Parallel Opportunities for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Encouraging Signs of Gas Production Increases are Positive Indicators of Possible Demand Growth for Large Diameter Steel Pipes: Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Metre (BCM)) for Years 2018 Through 2022

Oil Volatility Pushes Non-Russian Oil Companies to Invest in Production Expansions to Target Biggest Importers of Russian Oil Amid Growing Anti-Russia Sentiments & Political Policy Shifts: Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2024E

Large-Diameter Steel Pipes as Backbone of Oil & Gas Industry

Long Neglected Global Water & Waste Water Infrastructure Storms Into the Spotlight for Urgent Upgrades

Growing Investments, Supported by Legislations in Water Treatment Plant Upgrades & Pipeline Engineering to Spur Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Aging Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Turns Tide in Favor of Large-Diameter Steel Pipes

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)

Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications

Corrosion Protection Gains Importance in Harsh Environments

Amid Rising Clamor Over Sustainability, Growing Investments in Carbon Capture & Storage Drives Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes to Transport Toxic CO2 to Storage Facilities

Large Diameter Steel Pipes Manufacturers Eye Lucrative Opportunities in the Growing Carbon Capture & Storage Market: Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 2024 & 2026

Large Diameter Steel Pipes in Piling Applications Set to Grow

Encouraging Signs of Recovery of the Chemical Industry to Spur Growth in the Market

Large-Diameter Steel Pipes Lay Strong Foundation for Construction, Infrastructure & Agricultural Projects

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Steel Pipes are Constant Companion of a Spectrum of Marine Construction Projects

Helical SAW Pipes Finding Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Market Issues & Challenges to Watch Out For

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 109 Featured)

ArcelorMittal SA

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

EEW Holding GmbH & Co. KG

EUROPIPE GmbH

EVRAZ North America

Jindal SAW Ltd.

National Pipe Company Limited (NPC)

Nippon Steel Corporation

TMK Group

Sutor

Tenaris S.A.

United Metallurgical Company (OMK)

United States Steel Corporation

Welspun Corp. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b94ajn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment