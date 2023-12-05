Global Acrylic Coatings Strategic Market Analysis Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Water-Based Acrylic Coatings Gain Momentum, Advancements in Nanotechnology Enhance Performance

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acrylic Coatings Market to Reach $50.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Acrylic Coatings estimated at US$34.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Water-borne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Solvent-Borne segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the coatings industry and its subsequent recovery. It highlights the challenges faced by the industry, including shortages, price hikes, and delays. It also presents the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 for acrylic coatings and categorizes the competitive market presence of players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report offers an overview of the acrylic coatings market, emphasizing their increasing uptake in diverse applications. It provides insights into the market outlook, with a focus on the growth of water-based coatings. Additionally, recent market activity related to acrylic coatings is covered.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Acrylic Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $34.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Surface Coatings Experience Widespread Use in Construction Applications

Increasing Popularity of Metal Building Systems Drive Demand for Acrylic Elastomeric Roof Coatings

Recovery of Construction Sector to Drive Gains

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 -2022

World Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, and Other Resin Types

Sustainability in Coatings Domain: Key Driver

Waterborne Acrylic Resins: Advances Galvanize General Applications

Growth in Demand for Furniture to Sustain Demand for Acrylic Coatings

GLOBAL Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Furniture Industry

Resurgence in Automotive Industry to Propel Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Augmented Demand for High-Performance Coatings to Boost Market Growth

Acrylics Remain a Popular Choice in Road Surface Markings and Traffic Paints

World Market for Road Marking Materials in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Acrylics Increasingly Replace Epoxy Resins in Can Coatings

World Can Coatings Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, and Other Types

Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for Environment-Friendly Coatings

Increasing Output of Hydrophobic Pure Acrylics Benefits Market

Nanotechnology Adds Fascinating Dimensions to Performance of Standard Coatings

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

Increasing Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

